José Andrés Brings His Popular Zaytinya and One Mystery Restaurant to Las Vegas

Internationally-celebrated Spanish chef and humanitarian José Andrés is opening two new restaurants in Las Vegas, building on his portfolio of restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip. Andrés will open a new location of his renowned Mediterranean restaurant Zaytinya at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace and a to-be-announced restaurant at the Shops at Crystals.

When Andrés opened Zaytinya in Washington D.C. in 2002, it immediately became a celebrated mainstay of D.C. dining with its high-ceilinged 400-seat space and menu that draws on Greek, Turkish, and Lebanese influences. Andrés opened a second location just last year in New York, inside the Ritz-Carlton in Nomad. The New York restaurant is smaller, with cool shades of tan and blue throughout.

Zaytinya marked Andrés’s departure into a more Eastern Mediterranean influence after the success of his Spanish tapas restaurant, Jaleo, of which he has a location inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Popular menu items include its pide, a Turkish flatbread with an egg cracked over the top, the spiced lamb baharat kebab with tabbouleh, charred tomatoes, and tahini sauce, and the cult favorite Brussels sprouts, tossed with coriander seed, barberries, and garlic yogurt.

José Andrés Group and Simon, the real estate group behind the Forum Shops and the Shops at Crystals, announced that Andrés will open a restaurant within the Shops at Crystals, though it has yet to release any details on that project. Zaytinya and the unnamed mystery restaurant join Andrés’s other Las Vegas restaurants, including Bazaar Meat in Sahara Las Vegas and his trio of restaurants at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas including Jaleo, China Poblano, and é by José Andrés. Both new restaurants are expected to open in 2023 and 2024.