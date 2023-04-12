Don’t Even Bother Asking for the Manager at the Karen’s Diner Las Vegas Pop-Up

The Australian-based restaurant that takes the Karen trope and makes it the main selling point is heading stateside with a pop-up in Las Vegas. At Karen’s Diner, customers who act as “Karens” — the insult meant to describe primarily white women who are demeaning or overly demanding toward service workers — are met with equal contempt, with servers dishing out sass and attitude along with your food. Even customers who are perfectly nice can expect to get chewed out.

If you like going out to eat but find yourself wishing that your server would throw your food at your table, embarrass you in front of the entire restaurant, or just generally treat you terribly, then I guess this pop-up is for you. The pop-up will take place at an undisclosed location on Las Vegas Boulevard for two days only, on October 7th and 8th. Tickets are $47 per person and include a burger, fries, and a drink — and awful service. The ticket does not include a tip, but would you want to leave one anyway? Tickets are available online.

Jet Tila Takes His Noodles to Summerlin

Food Network star, Jet Tila, is opening another location of his Dragon Tiger Noodle Company in Las Vegas. Located at 750 South Rampart Boulevard Suite 11 in Boca Park, the restaurant offers noodle bowls, rice bowls, and soup at three locations in the Las Vegas Valley. Tila will host a grand opening at 11 a.m. on April 14 at the new location.

Get Brisket Pizza at the This Pop-Up Collab

The Crust & Roux gourmet pizza and pie restaurant is teaming up with Big B’s Texas BBQ to combine Texas-smoked meats and classic barbecue sides with pizzas and pot pies. Available now through May 14, get brisket pizza, a pizza loaded with slow-smoked brisket, Big B’s BBQ sauce, red onions, and green onions. Also available is a bean and brisket pot pie, a buttery pie crust filled with brisket seasoned with house dry rub, beans, and barbecue sauce.

A Lobster Shack Opens at New York-New York

Luke’s Lobster opened a second Las Vegas location at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino. The 160-square-foot shipping container-turned-Maine-lobster-shack serves lobster rolls, crab and shrimp rolls, lobster bisque, and New England clam chowder.

Adults-Only Pool Opens at the Rouge Room

The cabanas are now open at the Rouge Room at Red Rock Resort and Casino. In addition to our indoor lounge, the Rouge Room space now includes an adult’s-only poolside area with eight cabanas, multiple lounge-style seating options, and a full bar. The outdoor area offers the same cocktails as the indoor vintage-Vegas-style lounge, along with live DJs every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.