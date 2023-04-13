Red Rock Resort Will Introduce a New Mexican Restaurant

Red Rock Resort has confirmed that its popular brunch restaurant, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, will be replaced with a new Mexican restaurant. The new Summerlin restaurant will open later this year, following Hearthstone’s last day of service on April 30.

Nick Mathers, the owner of Wish You Were Here Group, issued a statement saying, “Wish You Were Here Group will introduce a Mexican restaurant to the property with a scheduled opening in fall of 2023. More details will be forthcoming.’ The Las Vegas Review-Journal initially reported that a restaurant, potentially called Ondas, would enter the Hearthstone space. A spokesperson for the resort has shared only that details for the concept and the name are not yet 100 percent confirmed, but more information will be made available in the coming weeks.

Last month, the hospitality group behind the Mexican restaurant also launched the new Rouge Room at the resort, a swanky velvet-enrobed lounge with live music, a roving martini cart, and vintage-style accents. The shake-ups continue as Red Rock progresses in its multi-part transformation to amplify its culinary and nightlife offerings. In the last six months, it also debuted the new stunningly designed Lotus of Siam location, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar, and Nielsen’s Frozen Custard.

Station Casinos also recently announced a Mexican restaurant for its other project, the Durango Casino and Resort, which opens late this year. The new casino will introduce Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant, Bel-Aire Lounge, and a poolside oasis to the southwest valley. Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar will close on April 30 to make room for a new Mexican restaurant, which will debut at Red Rock Resort in fall of 2023.