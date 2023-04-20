A New Poolside Restaurant Opens With Huge Sushi Boats and Fruit Platters

A new restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, late-night bites, and poolside sipping is moving into the Palms Place condo hotel, adjacent to the Palms Casino Resort. Helmed by chef Luke Palladino, Laguna Pool House & Kitchen will celebrate a grand opening on April 30. The menu has pizzas, sandwiches, and appetizers. But the largest section on the menu is reserved for large servings, meant to be shared with groups of four to six. Continental breakfast comes with muffins, pastries, butter, sliced fruits, and yogurt dip and goes for $69. There’s also a fruit platter of melon, pineapple, mango, dragon fruit, and berries for $75. A platter of pizza, chicken wings, chicken tenders, and garlic knots is available for $115 and another option is the $350 sushi boat with assorted rolls and nigiri.

Laguna Pool House & Kitchen also offers a late-night menu of shrimp tacos and chicken wings and the like. And, predictably, cocktails are available for one or in a pitcher for sharing. The space is breezy with tall windows that let in sunlight and cool-toned furnishings inside. Laguna Pool House is open on the sixth floor, in the space that was once Cafe 6. Its hours vary by day, but it’s generally open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on weekends.

Brezza Launches a Lunch Menu

Brezza at Resorts World is now open daily for lunch. The Eater Award winner for Best New Restaurant 2021 is open 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with a tight menu of lunchtime appetizers, entrees, and dessert with options like a burger made with a blend of wagyu, chuck, and brisket and a bowl of bucatini pasta in a rich tomato sauce with guanciale.

For Spring, Carversteak Freshens Up the Menu

Carversteak at Resorts World has introduced an updated spring menu with new items including roasted bone marrow with salsa bacon onion jam, a salad of roasted beets and bacon, scallop crudo with pickled cucumber and coconut-lime vinaigrette, duck breast with red wine jus, and roasted carrots with spring garlic pesto.

Mott 32 Introduces Prawns and Lobster for Spring

Mott 32 at the Venetian Resort is introducing a new spring and summer menu with dishes like freshwater prawns with asparagus and prawn roe, garlic crab with deep-fried mantou, wok-fried Angus beef with tea tree mushrooms, whole lobster with crispy potatoes, and wok-fried bitter gourd with Iberico pork. The bar also has three new cocktails.