H-Mart Is One Step Closer to Opening in Las Vegas

A sign is up at the future location of H-Mart in Las Vegas, marking the first sighting of the H-Mart brand in the state of Nevada. The introduction of the popular Korean grocery store to Las Vegas has been hotly anticipated, with rumored openings taking place over the last few years in Summerlin and on Blue Diamond Road in the southwest. H-Mart now has a sign up on the anchor tenant space on the Sahara Pavilion South shopping center at Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, indicating that the store is opening soon.

A spokesperson confirmed the H-Mart location at 2620 S Decatur Boulevard, but did not share an opening date. The interior of the grocery store is empty, with the exception of some signage on the interior wall from when the space had been a Savers thrift store. The H-Mart is in the same shopping center as Daeho Kalbijjim, the popular Bay Area Korean restaurant that is expected to open in May of this year.

H-Mart will take up 39,641 square feet as the anchor tenant in the shopping center, which also has a Chipotle Mexican Grill, Oiga Mire Vea Colombian Cuisine, and Chase Bank. WhatNowVegas reported that the contract valuation listed on the permit documents is $2 million. The cult-favorite Korean grocer is known for its expansive snack aisles and robust frozen foods selection.

In addition to Asian groceries, most locations have a food court of vendors that serve ramen, sushi, baked goods, and more. When it opens, H-Mart will introduce another option for Korean grocery shopping, in addition to Greenland Market in the Korean Town Plaza on Spring Mountain Road.