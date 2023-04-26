H-Mart Plans a 2024 Opening in Las Vegas

A representative from H-Mart has shared new details about the upcoming Las Vegas location of the cult-favorite Korean grocery store. Located at 2620 South Decatur Boulevard at Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, H-Mart is expected to open in 2024.

The first H-Mart in Nevada will offer an extensive selection of traditional Asian, international, and everyday essential food items in a store that will occupy 54,552 square feet. Brian Kwon, the president of H Mart, issued a statement saying, “H-Mart will become a place to experience the best of what communities have to offer, providing a convenient one-stop shopping place for diverse cultures and to the neighborhood, where different ethnicities of friends and neighbors can come, gather, and enjoy.”

Las Vegas’s H-Mart will have a food court with local, national, and international food stalls for dining in and taking orders to-go. It will also offer a refrigerated section of marinaded meat for barbecue, a prepared foods section for side dishes and kimchi, an aisle for kitchen tools and appliances, and a fresh seafood counter.

Located in the anchor tenant space on the Sahara Pavilion South shopping center, it shares a parking lot with Daeho Kalbijjim, the popular Bay Area Korean restaurant that is expected to open in May of this year. WhatNowVegas reported that the contract valuation listed on the H-Mart permit documents is $2 million. When it opens next year, H-Mart will introduce another option for Korean grocery shopping, in addition to Greenland Market in the Korean Town Plaza on Spring Mountain Road.