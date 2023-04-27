 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duck Donuts Takes to the Strip With Four-Foot-Tall Boozy Milkshake Lanyards

The East Coast doughnut shop makes made-to-order doughnuts until 2 a.m.

by Janna Karel
A 100-ounce milkshake cup.
Duck Donuts
Janna Karel

The North Carolina-based Duck Donuts, known for its made-to-order doughnuts, opened its first Nevada doughnut shop. Located on the Las Vegas Strip, the new shop is innovating on the classic Las Vegas novelty often found hanging from tourists’s necks on hot, summer days. Using four-foot-tall tubes that are usually reserved for slushies, Duck Donuts will start selling 100-ounce boozy doughnut shakes in a few weeks.

A shake, doughnut, and breakfast sandwich.
Duck Donuts
Janna Karel

The 768-square-foot doughnut shop at the Grand Bazaar Shops makes all of its doughnuts as they’re ordered, so each one is served hot and with toppings like blueberry glaze or peanut butter frosting and additions of rainbow sprinkles and cookie crumbs. The new shop also makes sundaes with scoops of ice cream on top of a hot doughnut, plus shakes, coffee, and ice-blended drinks. Its most popular order has been the breakfast sandwich — a sliced glazed donut loaded with eggs, sausage, and cheese, then covered in maple glaze and bacon bites.

Breakfast sandwich on a doughnut.
Duck Donuts.
Janna Karel

In a few weeks, the franchise will receive its liquor license and begin offering the oversized drinks. The 100-ounce boozy shakes come in flavors like mudslide, pina colada, and strawberry shortcake with six to 12 shots of alcohol, for $100. It will have four straws coming out of the top and four doughnuts. A 25-ounce version, made either with alcohol or without — will also be made available with one doughnut on top and a lanyard for carrying it around your neck. And while many doughnut shops in Las Vegas sell out around noon, Duck Donuts is open and serving doughnuts and drinks until 2 a.m.

25-ounce milkshake tubes.
Duck Donuts.
Janna Karel

Duck Donuts is open now at 3615 Las Vegas Boulevard South from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

A doughnut-maker glazes a doughnut.
Duck Donuts.
Janna Karel
Foursquare

Grand Bazaar Shops

3641 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (702) 736-4988 Visit Website

