Duck Donuts Takes to the Strip With Four-Foot-Tall Boozy Milkshake Lanyards

The North Carolina-based Duck Donuts, known for its made-to-order doughnuts, opened its first Nevada doughnut shop. Located on the Las Vegas Strip, the new shop is innovating on the classic Las Vegas novelty often found hanging from tourists’s necks on hot, summer days. Using four-foot-tall tubes that are usually reserved for slushies, Duck Donuts will start selling 100-ounce boozy doughnut shakes in a few weeks.

The 768-square-foot doughnut shop at the Grand Bazaar Shops makes all of its doughnuts as they’re ordered, so each one is served hot and with toppings like blueberry glaze or peanut butter frosting and additions of rainbow sprinkles and cookie crumbs. The new shop also makes sundaes with scoops of ice cream on top of a hot doughnut, plus shakes, coffee, and ice-blended drinks. Its most popular order has been the breakfast sandwich — a sliced glazed donut loaded with eggs, sausage, and cheese, then covered in maple glaze and bacon bites.

In a few weeks, the franchise will receive its liquor license and begin offering the oversized drinks. The 100-ounce boozy shakes come in flavors like mudslide, pina colada, and strawberry shortcake with six to 12 shots of alcohol, for $100. It will have four straws coming out of the top and four doughnuts. A 25-ounce version, made either with alcohol or without — will also be made available with one doughnut on top and a lanyard for carrying it around your neck. And while many doughnut shops in Las Vegas sell out around noon, Duck Donuts is open and serving doughnuts and drinks until 2 a.m.

Duck Donuts is open now at 3615 Las Vegas Boulevard South from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.