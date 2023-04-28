A 26-Year-Old Las Vegas Brewery Is Closing This Weekend

The Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant on Paradise Road is closing after 26 years. The restaurant at the Howard Hughes Center near UNLV opened in 1997 and serves bar fare like soft pretzels and deviled eggs, salad, pizza, burgers, and entrees like chicken schnitzel and fish and chips. Its weekly rotating beer list has selections on tap like a salted caramel stout, maibock, hefeweizen, and even hard seltzer.

Gordon Biersch first debuted in 1988 in California and expanded across the U.S. After the restaurant closes on Sunday, April 30, Gordon Biersch will have only five locations nationwide. A representative of SPB Hospitality, Gordon Biersch’s parent company, confirmed the closure, saying, “We continually review our restaurant portfolio performance. This closure is a strategic decision based solely on business demands. We appreciate the support of our valued guests and employees over these many years.”

The closure of Gordon Biersch comes less than one month after another brewery, Banger Brewing on Fremont Street, closed. Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant at 3987 Paradise Road will close permanently on Sunday, April 30.