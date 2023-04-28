 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chinatown Staple Known for Cheap Bites and Chinese Comfort Food Closes

Located in the same shopping center as Raku and Kabuto, Big Wong is closing so its owners can retire

by Janna Karel
The exterior to Big Wong.
Big Wong.
Janna Karel

The Chinatown restaurant known for affordable entrees and Chinese comfort food is closing permanently in a couple of weeks so its owners can retire. Located in the same shopping center as other Chinatown staples, including Kabuto, Raku, and Trattoria Nakamura-Ya, the small, casual restaurant has offered affordable and home-style Chinese cooking, noodle soups, and fried chicken for 12 years.

Wai Lee, and his wife Connie, opened the restaurant in 2011 as a means of re-creating the food they grew up eating in New York’s Chinatown, reported Food & Wine. For years, most of their entrees were under $5, with deep-fried pork chop with udon noodle soup, curry chicken over rice, and thin ribeye over pasta going for $4.95 each. They raised prices in recent years, but standouts like the fried pork chop in light gravy and Hainanese chicken with seasoned rice are still $10, each.

A spokesperson at the restaurant shared that the Lees opened the restaurant in 2011 and would be closing “in two weeks or less” so they can retire. She says that a restaurant from California is expected to move into the space. Big Wong at 5040 Spring Mountain Road will close in early May.

Exterior sign for Big Wong.
Big Wong.
Janna Karel
