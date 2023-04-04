Cathédrale Takes to the Las Vegas Strip With Ice Bowls of Caviar and Dramatic Decor

The hospitality group behind popular and clubby Las Vegas restaurants and nightspots like Hakkasan, Lavo, and Beauty & Essex, will open a new high-energy New York outpost next month at Aria Resort and Casino. Cathédrale, a French-Mediterranean restaurant that got its start in New York City’s Lower East Side will open on May 1 in a dramatic venue with signature dishes and theatrical art.

Overseen by executive chef Jason Hall and Tao Group Hospitality’s chief culinary officer, Ralph Scamardella, the coastal cuisine takes inspiration from regions of France, Spain, Italy, and Greece. Signature dishes include an omelet with crème fraiche and caviar, a whole Dover sole with lemon caper butter and a 22-ounce prime aged ribeye with rotisserie leeks. Salt-baked sea bass will be prepared tableside and, for dessert, crêpes Suzette with orange caramel and vanilla chantilly are big enough for two. The drink menu will feature classic cocktails — and caviar served in an ice block.

Visitors will enter the 266-seat restaurant via blue velour drapery that leads into a tunnel, illuminated by flickering candles and carved artwork by artist Vhils, who also has a carved wall art piece inside Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms. From the lounge, pass through a metal beaded chain canopy to find a monumental ceiling installation looming over the main dining room.

Tao Group also recently opened chef Chris Santos’ restaurant, Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace — another New York import. Cathédrale joins the Proper Eats Food Hall and Easy’s speakeasy, the two newest venues to open within the resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Located just off the resort’s main lobby, Cathédrale Las Vegas debuts on May 1 at Aria and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The restaurant joins Tao Group Hospitality’s current locations at ARIA including Egghead, Jewel Nightclub, and Liquid Pool. Guests can go online to make reservations.