A white wall with boldly colored framed art.
LPM Restaurant & Bar.
LPM Restaurant & Bar

Acclaimed French Restaurant With Levitating Cocktails and Sunny Vibes Joins the Strip

LPM Restaurant & Bar opens its largest restaurant ever in Las Vegas with French Riviera vibes

by Janna Karel

A bright and breezy restaurant inspired by the French Riviera is heading to the Las Vegas Strip this fall with art deco glasses, levitating cocktails, and wild prawns in olive oil and lemon juice. LPM Restaurant & Bar, a London-based restaurant with locations in Dubai, Miami, and beyond, will open its largest venue yet at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this fall.

A table full of dishes on a white tablecloth.
LPM Restaurant & Bar.
LPM Restaurant & Bar

With French and Italian dining and a global wine menu, LPM is known for its indoor-outdoor dining, spaces with white walls and vibrant art, freshly cut flowers, and a lively atmosphere for daytime lunch and evening dinner parties. It’s moving into the former Estiatorio Milos space at the Cosmopolitan, which closed in 2020 and moved to the Venetian Resort. The 250-seat restaurant will offer outdoor seating, an elegant dining room, and an atmosphere that aims to capture the glamour of France’s Côte d’Azur region.

Tomato salad at LPM Restaurant &amp; Bar.
LPM Restaurant & Bar.
LPM Restaurant & Bar

LPM on the Las Vegas Strip will largely have the same menu as its other U.S. location in Miami. Dishes are meant to be shared, with starters of wild prawns bathed in enough olive oil and lemon juice for everyone to dip bread into. Marinated lamb cutlets are layered with kalamata olives, aubergine caviar, and pine nuts — and set down at the center of the table so everyone can reach in. French toast is made with toasted brioche and served with spiced ice cream.

Wild prawns in sauce at LPM Restaurant &amp; Bar.
Wild prawns.
LPM Restaurant & Bar

Tomatoes earn special attention, first highlighted in a simple and restrained tomato salad, then in LPM’s popular Tomatini cocktail — a layered martini glass of tomato, vodka, white balsamic vinegar, simple syrup, and cracked pepper, dispensed tableside by a larger-than-life pepper grinder. LPM’s Trinity cocktail takes inspiration from the Cartier ring of the same name. A glass of rum, cacao, strawberry, Islay honey water, and bitters levitates above a marbled platform. Other cocktails incorporate creative ingredients, enticing perfumes, and art deco barware. The wine menu focuses on rosés found in the Riviera.

The Tomatini cocktail at LPM Restaurant &amp; Bar.
Tomatini.
LPM Restaurant & Bar

LPM shares a white-drenched aesthetic with another French-adjacent restaurant, Villa Azur, which opened on the Strip in December, — although that South Beach-based restaurant has more of a bar mitzvah party vibe than LPM is going for. “Our aim with every dish we serve is to create delicately intense and memorable flavors guests cannot find elsewhere,” says LPM chief executive officer Nicolas Budzynski. “The Cosmopolitan’s whimsical personality sets just the right tone for the LPM experience and for our guests from around the world.” LPM joins other restaurants at the Cosmopolitan like Spiegelworld’s supper club Superfrico, sushi spot Zuma, late-night steakhouse STK, and David Chang’s Momofuku.

Escargot at LPM Restaurant &amp; Bar.
LPM Restaurant & Bar.
LPM Restaurant & Bar
A dining room at LPM Restaurant &amp; Bar.
LPM Restaurant & Bar.
LPM Restaurant & Bar
Vanilla crème brûlée at LPM Restaurant &amp; Bar.
Vanilla crème brûlée.
LPM Restaurant & Bar

LPM Restaurant & Bar opens this fall at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

