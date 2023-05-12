A New Sushi Spot at Area15 Gets an Assist From AI

A new sushi spot with AI-generated artwork is heading into Area15. The entertainment venue known for its larger-than-life art, immersive entertainment, and blacklight-drenched events is debuting a new eatery specializing in handrolls. Kaia Handroll promises to be a vibrant, modern take on sushi handrolls inspired by traditional Japanese flavors and techniques. Opening this spring, Kaia will offer handrolls and chef pairings including specialties such as lobster truffle, blue crab and bluefin tuna, and classic and vegetarian options. The countertop venue will display AI-generated artwork depicting powerful female characters.

Kaia will sell seasonal sashimi and dishes like Japanese Caesar salad with furikake-parm crisp, mochi, and Japanese cheesecake with passionfruit caramel. The beverage menu will have Japanese beer and whiskey. A to-go window will have chirashi bowls with rice, fish, and vegetables.

In other big news for Area15, chef Chris Garcia is taking over as execute chef, overseeing all the food and beverage programs for AREA15’s private and corporate events. Previously, Garcia was director of food and beverage for Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa where he oversaw 13 restaurants and the corporate executive chef at Hakkasan Group for all Las Vegas and San Diego properties.

Kaia joins other Area15 eateries including the Beast by Todd English, Lumin Café by Elizabeth Blau inside Illuminarium, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea at Lost Spirits Distillery, Datamosh inside Omega Mart, Liftoff Bar & Ride, Oddwood Bar, and Dream Weaver Milk & Boba Bar.