One of Las Vegas’s Best Steakhouses Is Getting Replaced by a Bobby Flay Restaurant

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is opening a third Las Vegas restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. His newest venture is taking over the space that is currently Old Homestead Steakhouse at Caesars Palace, widely regarded as one of Las Vegas’s best steakhouses. Later this year, Flay will open Brasserie B by Bobby Flay, a French restaurant with brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Flay most recently opened Amalfi at Caesars Palace in 2021. More than six months after the TV chef closed his 16-year-old Mesa Grill, the space got a makeover and a switch to Italian fare from Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Flay also has three locations of Bobby’s Burgers on the Strip. Brasserie B by Bobby Flay is a new pivot for him, in which he plans to put his signature twists on classic frites, raw bar selections, starters and entrees, and decadent desserts. “The design of Brasserie B by Bobby Flay will entice that classic Parisian feel,” said Bobby Flay in a statement. “The energy will be bustling with casual professionalism, and the food will be a mix of brasserie staples and, of course, some flavor surprises I’ve become known for over the years.”

The restaurant, located just off the casino floor, will feature a neon sign marking the entrance. Inside, Brasserie B will feature an L-shaped, 20-seat bar with weathered marble, wood, and zinc accents. The main dining room will highlight a raw bar with a light-up canopy that spills over the tables below. The 140-seat dining room will feature blown glass chandeliers, cane-backed cafe chairs, and handmade subway tile.

Blending the French theming with his casual fare found at Bobby’s Burgers, Brasserie B will focus on making really good french fries. “One of the things that makes people smile mostly about good brasseries are French fries. So classically, there’s steak frites, which is steak and French fries, which is probably one of the most classic dishes of any brasserie,” Flay told People. “We’re going to have basically an entire section of the kitchen dedicated to making Parisian-style French fries in the classic way because they literally take two days to make from scratch.”

Old Homestead arrived in Las Vegas from New York City in December of 2011, filling 6,012 square feet and a total of 250 seats. In 2016, an expansion added almost 1,000 square feet of dining. The New York landmark features the steaks made famous by brothers Marc and Greg Sherry. It’s famous for its tender, heaping cuts of meat, including New York Strip, porterhouse for two, the 24-ounce Gotham rib-eye steak on the bone, and a 10-ounce rare Japanese A5 wagyu. The massive glass wine cellar holds 15,000 bottles. No details have been revealed as to when Old Homestead’s last day of service will be — though, currently, reservations can not be made beyond May 29, 2023. Brasserie B by Bobby Flay opens later this year at Caesars Palace.