Las Vegas, Rejoice! The Peppermill Will Again Be Open 24 Hours

The famous late-night and early-morning Las Vegas diner, the Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge, will finally return to 24-hour operation this summer. At 50 years old, the Peppermill is an icon on the Las Vegas Strip, known for its appearances in movies like “Casino,” its real-life ties to mobsters, and in present day, for its over-the-top portions of fruit-laden pancakes and piled-high burgers, immaculate vintage Vegas neon interior, and its sultry kitschy adjacent bar. It hasn’t been open 24 hours since before the COVID-19 pandemic but, this June, it will return to its all-day operations on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Starting on June 1, the Peppermill will be open 24 hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Following the all-hours weekends, it will close on Mondays at 11 p.m. and resume its normal hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The restaurant stops seating an hour before closing, so get there before 10 p.m. if you want a table Mondays through Thursdays. After closing in March of 2020, the Peppermill reopened on May 22 with modified hours — and its loyal regulars have been eagerly awaiting its return to 24-hour service.

On late weekend nights and early mornings, you’ll be able to order the Peppermill’s overflowing dishes like those of waffles covered in chunks of fruit, juicy burgers with bacon and cheese, and even a $50 ribeye and a red pepper pasta with breaded chicken and fresh herbs. Sit in the Peppermill’s dining room for glitzy Vegas diner vibes, with Tiffany-style lamps covered in flamingoes, a flattened disco ball of a ceiling, and bars of pink and blue neon that outline the perimeter. Or wander into the fireside lounge and sit around the fountain at the center of the 70s-inspired conversation pit with a dirty Shirley cocktail or a mudslide. The Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge returns to 24-hour service on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning on June 1.