Peek Inside Cathedrale, the Dramatic New NYC Restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip

Directly adjacent to the flower and fairyilight-adorned tunnel that marks the entrance to Catch, is a tunnel of deep blue velvet, austere metallic, and black tile. At the end of the archway is one eye, carved into the concrete, beckoning onlookers forward. The dramatic corridor marks the entryway to Cathedrale, the newest restaurant at the Aria Resort and Casino.

Imported from NYC’s East Village, the Las Vegas location of Cathedrale is dark and sultry, with low lighting, shining metal accents, and a menu that draws on the flavors of France, Spain, Italy, and Greece. The lounge is framed by metal beaded canopy with colors of steel and copper, that resemble the architecture of cathedrals. The main dining room has a chain sculpture affixed to its ceiling as well, hanging overhead brown leather tables and deep blue booths. A private dining room with pendant chandeliers overlooks the rest of the restaurant. Its style is consistent with other Tao Group Hospitality venues — like Beauty & Essex, Lavo Italian Restaurant, and Stanton Social Prime — that favor low lighting, luxe details, and a vibe that poises diners to migrate to nightclubs after dinner.

Tao Group Hospitality’s chief culinary officer, Ralph Scamardella, and executive chef Jason Hall play with luxury ingredients, like those of caviar and black truffle, for Cathedrale’s menu. An appetizer of burrata ($25) pairs the soft cheese with marinated peppers and chickpea pancakes. The Omelette ($37) is creamy and warm, plated with potato chips, kaluga caviar, and crème fraîche. A 22-ounce prime-aged ribeye is dry-aged for 30 days and served with rotisserie leeks and a tangy green sauce. A heaping bowl of lobster arrabbiata ($81) combines pasta with sundried tomatoes, Calabrian chili, and VSOP cognac.

Inventive cocktails include ones like the Camellia de Mûre ($21) which comes in a floral-patterned teapot, from which a plume of dry ice smoke streams out. The chilled cocktail combines vodka, earl grey tea, and lemon. The Sainte-Marguerite Isle cocktail is made with lemongrass-infused Botanist Gin, pamplemousse, ginger, lemon, and tonic.

Cathedrale is open at the Aria from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.