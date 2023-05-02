 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The interior of a restaurant with velvet blue booths.
Cathedrale.
Avablu

Filed under:

Peek Inside Cathedrale, the Dramatic New NYC Restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip

Beneath a kinetic ceiling sculpture, even the oysters are paired with caviar

by Janna Karel

Directly adjacent to the flower and fairyilight-adorned tunnel that marks the entrance to Catch, is a tunnel of deep blue velvet, austere metallic, and black tile. At the end of the archway is one eye, carved into the concrete, beckoning onlookers forward. The dramatic corridor marks the entryway to Cathedrale, the newest restaurant at the Aria Resort and Casino.

The two tunnels of Cathedrale at Catch at Aria.
Cathedrale at Catch at Aria.
Janna Karel

Imported from NYC’s East Village, the Las Vegas location of Cathedrale is dark and sultry, with low lighting, shining metal accents, and a menu that draws on the flavors of France, Spain, Italy, and Greece. The lounge is framed by metal beaded canopy with colors of steel and copper, that resemble the architecture of cathedrals. The main dining room has a chain sculpture affixed to its ceiling as well, hanging overhead brown leather tables and deep blue booths. A private dining room with pendant chandeliers overlooks the rest of the restaurant. Its style is consistent with other Tao Group Hospitality venues — like Beauty & Essex, Lavo Italian Restaurant, and Stanton Social Prime — that favor low lighting, luxe details, and a vibe that poises diners to migrate to nightclubs after dinner.

The lounge at Cathedrale.
Cathedrale.
Avablu

Tao Group Hospitality’s chief culinary officer, Ralph Scamardella, and executive chef Jason Hall play with luxury ingredients, like those of caviar and black truffle, for Cathedrale’s menu. An appetizer of burrata ($25) pairs the soft cheese with marinated peppers and chickpea pancakes. The Omelette ($37) is creamy and warm, plated with potato chips, kaluga caviar, and crème fraîche. A 22-ounce prime-aged ribeye is dry-aged for 30 days and served with rotisserie leeks and a tangy green sauce. A heaping bowl of lobster arrabbiata ($81) combines pasta with sundried tomatoes, Calabrian chili, and VSOP cognac.

A bowl of Lobster Arrabbiata.
Lobster Arrabbiata.
Anthony Mair

Inventive cocktails include ones like the Camellia de Mûre ($21) which comes in a floral-patterned teapot, from which a plume of dry ice smoke streams out. The chilled cocktail combines vodka, earl grey tea, and lemon. The Sainte-Marguerite Isle cocktail is made with lemongrass-infused Botanist Gin, pamplemousse, ginger, lemon, and tonic.

The Sainte-Marguerite Isle&nbsp; with a lemon twist.
Sainte-Marguerite Isle.
Anthony Mair

Cathedrale is open at the Aria from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Art etched into concrete of an eye by Vhils at Cathedrale.
Art by Vhils at Cathedrale.
Janna Karel
Ribeye at Cathedrale.
Cathedrale.
Anthony Mair
Burrata and red peppers.
Cathedrale
Anthony Mair

Ahi tuna bites with olive.
Cathedrale.
Anthony Mair

An omelet with caviar.
The Omelette at Cathedrale.
Anthony Mair
A cocktail in a pretty teapot.
Cathedrale.
Anthony Mair

CATCH

3730 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89158 (702) 590-5757 Visit Website
Vegas Restaurant Closings

10 Las Vegas and Henderson Restaurant Closures to Know About — 2023

You’ll Be Dying to Get Into Haunted Brunch, a Spooky Séance, and Halloween Tea

Vegas Restaurant Closings

Chinatown Staple Known for Cheap Bites and Chinese Comfort Food Closes

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world