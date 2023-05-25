 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Nearly 30-Year-Old Planet Hollywood Restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip Is Closing

Plus, Cafe Lola opens on the Strip and Hooters plans multiple Vegas restaurants

by Janna Karel
Red furnishings from the opening of Planet Hollywood Restaurant &amp; Bar.
Planet Hollywood Restaurant & Bar.
After nearly 30 years on the Las Vegas Strip, the Planet Hollywood Restaurant and Bar inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace has closed, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Las Vegas Strip restaurant permanently closed on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 25. The restaurant initially opened in the Forum Shops back in 1994. In 2012, it relocated into a 9,200-square-foot space on the mall’s third floor. The restaurant was known for its casual dining, but moreso for the celebrity memorabilia that covered the walls.

While the restaurant is now closed, the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino remains open, even with construction continuing at its entrance, where PBR Rock Bar once stood. The 24-hour Cafe Hollywood inside the resort, also owned Planet Hollywood founder and CEO, carries much of the decor and celebrity photos that could be found around the Planet Hollywood restaurant.

Speaking of the Forum Shops

The Las Vegas coffee shop chain, Cafe Lola, has opened pink and floral-laden rosé and latte eatery to the Forum Shops. Alexandra Lourdes and Lin Jerome have opened their fifth location of the cafe, which is known for its tea party aesthetic, fruit-topped toasts, and sprinkle-infused coffees. The new cafe is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The main dining room at Cafe Lola.
Cafe Lola.
Hooters Is Making a Comeback

Hooters is staging a big push in the Las Vegas Valley. With only one location in town, inside the OYO Hotel & Casino — which was at one time the Hooters Hotel and Casino, the brand’s original founders, now known as Hooters Management Corporation, are opening new locations. The deal brings three additional units to Las Vegas. A location in North Las Vegas is expected to open in early 2024, according to a statement,

