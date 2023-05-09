Inside Summerlin’s Gorgeous New Supper Club, Rouge Room

When it comes to blending the very grown-up pleasures of live music, swanky environs, and freshly shaken cocktails, perhaps no nightlife format fulfills each of these aspects better than the timeless supper club. Vegas’s newest supper club, Rouge Room, occupies a meandering space inside Red Rock Casino and Resort in Summerlin that brings the flash and spectacle of the likes of Wynn’s Delilah, Bellagio’s Mayfair Club, and Cosmopolitan’s Superfrico, but oriented more for a local crowd, complete with lush drapery, sprawling lounge seating, and a stage placed smack dab in the middle of the space. Those elements give Rouge Room, which opened on March 17, an intimacy that helps it stand out, with perfectly placed, near cinematic lighting that reinforces its sexy ambiance.

Operated by Wish You Were Here Group, which runs Kassi Beach House at Virgin Hotels, the LA-based restaurant group developed its nightlife credentials from Santa Monica’s breezy Élephante and Venice’s island-themed Belles Beach House. Founder Nick Mathers and local managing partner Jason Bartucci imbue a heavy dose of French to the group’s most ambitious evening effort — melding caviar-topped brioche toasts, heaping fresh seafood platters, and a roving martini cart.

Other menu highlights, assembled in partnership with the group Culinary Director Thomas Lim, include full golden osetra caviar service, truffle roast chicken, Dover sole with beurre blanc, and wagyu double cheeseburger. With its low seating and plush armchairs, the Rouge Room doesn’t seem conducive to full dinners, but the hefty bistro-style menu has more than enough to get full from. The seafood platters, laden with cocktail shrimp, brown butter-dressed king crab legs, lobster crudo, and raw oysters, work as an impressive table flex. Blame Delilah for popularizing the idea of chicken tenders at fancy supper clubs, but Rouge Room’s admittedly terrific version features a crisp tempura-like batter coupled with ranch dressing.

For drinks, expect an array of cocktails in line with other supper clubs, from an easily quaffable Pamplemousse Mojito of rum and grapefruit, or a vodka-lillet blanc sipper with cassis, ginger, and cucumber called C’est La Vie. Classic cocktails include French 75s, Moscow Mules, and Kir Royales while the martini cart offers a fully customizable drink starting at $20 that stirs or shakes vodka or gin, a variety of garnishes, or more perfume-y tinctures like sage, jasmine, or key lime. Whether imbibers take to those floral or herbaceous additions remains to be seen.

Already jam-packed beginning Thursday evenings, Rouge Room’s greatest strength lies in the center stage that offers an up-close-and-personal musical experience helmed by a baby grand piano and talented musicians with a live singer and DJ playing tunes in between sets. The piano lounge vibes play on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Saturdays are more of a party, a take on Moulin Rouge called “L’experience du Rouge,” replete with sexy contortionists, Parisian showgirl-types, and other immersive performers adding to the live bands.

Red Rock Resort and Avenue Interior Design transformed the former Crimson event space into an oval-shaped lounge sporting a tree-lined tunnel entrance, velvet curtains, plush banquette seating with small round tables, painted murals, as well as an arresting side cocktail bar lined with greenery and shimmering jewelry lighting. The back wall opens up into the Rouge Cabanas, which operates from mid-morning to 6 p.m. for a day club atmosphere, fresh cocktails, and a more grown-up poolside experience. Once the sun goes down, the cabanas close but the open doors give the lounge an airy, breezy feel.

Rouge Room joins a number of quality recent additions to Red Rock Resort, including Lotus of Siam, which opened in November 2022; plus pan-Mediterranean Naxos Taverna and its accompanying Kallisto Oyster Bar, both of which opened in February 2023. Mathers’s Wish You Were Here Group also plans a Mexican restaurant going inside the former Hearthstone Kitchen come to fall 2023.

Rouge Room is open Thursday to Sunday, 4 p.m. to midnight, with cabanas available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Mondays from 8 p.m. to midnight at Red Rock Casino and Resort at 11011 W. Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV. Reservations can be made here.