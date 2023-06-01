Fleur, the Las Vegas Strip Restaurant First Opened by Chef Hubert Keller, Is Closing

Fleur, the Mandalay Bay Restaurant initially opened by Hubert Keller, is closing permanently on June 30. A representative with the resort says that a new project will take over the space this winter.

The celebrity chef who earned national acclaim for his San Francisco restaurant Fleur de Lys opened a location at Mandalay Bay 18 years ago. It went on to earn a Michelin star. Keller later made the restaurant more casual in 2010 and changed the name to Fleur by Hubert Keller. He closed his San Francisco restaurant in 2014 and, in January of 2021, Keller stepped away from the Las Vegas restaurant, leaving MGM Resorts to take over ownership of the restaurant. It remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but reopened in July of that year as Fleur.

The modern American restaurant serves a tight menu of steak, roasted chicken, seared scallops, and lobster tail. The interior features a distinct wall of tan stone siding that creeps all the way up to the ceiling. Artwork displayed around the restaurant uses bold colors, illuminated by low-hanging chandeliers.

The closing of Fleur marks another big shake-up inside the Mandalay Bay Resort, Fleur’s neighbor Retro by Voltaggio, just took over the space that had been Charlie Palmer’s Aureole, up until earlier this year. And Michael Mina’s award-winning StripSteak restaurant only reopened this past winter. Across the casino floor, Flanker Kitchen is readying to open next week. Mandalay Bay says that the restaurant replacing Fleur will be announced in the coming months.