The 6 Best Bites to Order at The Sundry

After months of anticipation, The Sundry debuted on Monday, June 12. The massive, 18,000 square-foot modern food hall at the mixed-use development UnCommons in the southwest valley features an international selection of more than a dozen restaurants. They include local favorites such as SoulBelly BBQ and Saint Honoré next to celebrated California-based chefs such as Oakland’s Chef Matt Horn and LA’s Chef Ria Dolly Barbosa, who are each making their Las Vegas debut.

Unlike other food halls, there is no need to stand in line or separate from friends to order the items of your choice. Instead, upon entering the casual, industrial space with soaring 40-foot exposed ceilings, customers can seat themselves and receive their food at one of the striking wooden birdcage booths, long communal tables, comfortable banquettes, or at a table on the patio. From there, they place and pay for orders through a website on their cell phone, accessed accessed via a QR code on the table. The site includes all of the menu items, most with pictures, organized by each restaurant—which is extremely helpful given the dozens of things to choose from. Here are some of the highlights.

Peanut Butter-Bacon Slider at Easy Slider

For an extra-flavorful version of a smashed burger, this is the one; the unusual combination works. Peanut butter is spread onto a warm toasted potato slider bun and then topped with a griddled burger patty. The burger is topped with American cheese, bacon marmalade, sliced bacon, pickles, potato chips and thinly sliced grilled white onions for layers of satisfying texture.

Classic Plate at Kávos Coastal Greek Grill

This simply prepared plate from the talented team behind Las Vegas-based Meráki Greek Grill comes with a choice of fresh seafood (flown in daily), salad and side. The combination of the grilled scallops with lemon rice and Athenian slaw — crunchy shredded cabbage with herbs, toasted hazelnut and honey citronette dressing — makes for a light and balanced lunch.

“Dhabi Ji” Tikka at Dhaba Ji

From the owner of the Michelin-recognized Santa Barbara restaurant Bibi Ji, this Indian roadside version of chicken tikka masala is creamy and comforting without being heavy. The yogurt-marinated chicken is simmered in a tomato-based mixture with herbs, cardamom and fenugreek and is served with fluffy basmati rice with lemon and toasted cumin.

Pork Lumpia at Petite Peso

Chef Ria Dolly Barbosa debuts her popular, casual Filipino restaurant from Downtown LA with modern twists on traditional cuisine like egg rolls. Six cigar-sized rolls filled with ground pork are fried until the thin, delicate wrapper is crispy and golden brown. The savory flavors are brightened by the accompanying dipping sauce made with vinegar and herbs.

Snail Shells alla Vodka at BarZotto

There are no snails in this dish, as the name only refers to the spherical shape of the pasta at this San Francisco-based outpost, where the light, creamy tomato sauce soaks into each perfectly al dente miniature dome. Quarter-size scoops of sheep milk ricotta, tiny shreds of basil and parmesan cheese make every bite sing.

Sundae at Smitten Ice Cream

With a machine that can churn ultra-smooth ice cream in less than two minutes, this design-your-own sundae gives guests a choice of one of four rotating daily flavors — such as salted caramel and cookie dough — served in a fresh golden waffle bowl with up to three toppings like brownie bites, rainbow sprinkles or fresh whipped cream.