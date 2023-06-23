Look Inside the Las Vegas Strip’s New $20 Million Steakhouse

With rooftop views, smoking seafood towers, and three bars, Ocean Prime is now open on the Las Vegas Strip. The city’s newest steakhouse is the anchor tenant in the new 63 building, located near the Cosmopolitan at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. The 14,500-square-foot restaurant cost $20 million to develop — an investment felt in Ocean Prime’s wraparound dining terrace, sleek lounge, and surprisingly luxurious restrooms.

The menu here highlights steak, seafood flown in daily, and specialty cocktails. The smoking seafood tower is crowned with a shrimp cocktail on a bowl of dry ice to create the smoking effect. Fish is served raw, like in Ocean Prime’s sushi rolls and nigiri appetizers as well as prepared as a main like in the flaky and lightly sweet teriyaki salmon and buttery Chilean sea bass. Cuts of filet mignon, ribeye, and dry-aged wagyu strip are offered not with sauces — but with “accessories.” Those include bearnaise sauce, truffle butter, and, in true Vegas fashion, Oscar-style.

The signature cocktails are made to be eye-catching. The Berries & Bubbles is poured tableside, with marinated berries combined with lemon and basil vodka and dry ice smoke. The lightly fruity black orchid cocktail is chilled with an ice sphere frozen around a blossom. And the bright pink reposado paper plane inspiringly blends tequila, Aperol, St. Germain, and lemon juice.

Ocean Prime has 18 locations across the country. The Las Vegas outpost is the only one to offer a caviar and vodka service and a lounge menu with dishes like chips and caviar dip, a crispy whole Maine lobster, and A5 wagyu stix. The steakhouse also offers brunch every weekend.

The restaurant, developed by the Cameron Mitchell Restaurants group, boasts a 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace, more than 400 total seats, three bars, and three private dining rooms. The interior features shades of tan and deep blue, intended to evoke the ocean, while the terrace overlooks Las Vegas Boulevard. It’s located on the fourth floor of 63, the site of the never-completed, structurally unsound Harmon hotel tower, which was dismantled in 2015. The multi-level retail and hospitality complex, 63, spans more than 243,000 square feet. The complex is being developed by Las Vegas-based Brett Torino, owner of Torino Companies, and New York developer Flag Luxury Group.

Ocean Prime is open for lunch on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and for dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s located at 3716 South Las Vegas Boulevard and is most easily accessed via valet parking on Harmon Boulevard and South City Center Road directly between the Cosmopolitan and CityCenter. Reservations can be made online.