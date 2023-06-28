 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Guy Fieri Opens Flavortown With Doughnut Burgers, Trash Can Nachos, and Birria Pizza

Because of course he did

by Janna Karel

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

A cheeseburger branded with a logo for Guy Fieri’s Flavortown.
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown.
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown

The mayor of Flavortown is expanding his dynasty, opening his fourth restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip with the debut of Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen. The new sports bar and restaurant opens on Thursday, June 29 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas with more than 30 TVs, margaritas, and the type of over-the-top fare you would expect from the host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

The exterior sign at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen.
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen.
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen

Flavortown joins Fieri’s growing number of restaurants in Caesars Entertainment properties, including Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and Bar at the Linq, El Burro Borracho at the Rio and the recently opened Chicken Guy at the Caesars Palace food court. Flavortown spans a whopping 6,540 square feet and seats up to 279 throughout the bar, main dining area, and patio. The menu boasts Fieri classics like the trash can nachos, as well as dishes like the Crispy Cheese Burger with melted cheese and a crispy cheese skirt. The Quesa-Birria Pizza is a quesadilla topped with braised beef and pico de gallo and served with birria consommé. And chunks of watermelon are infused with mezcal for a watermelon salad.

For breakfast, Flavortown has items like fried chicken on cornbread cheddar-jalapeño waffles, French toast with banana custard and crispy smoked bacon, and a breakfast burger with potatoes.

A bowl of watermelon mezcal salad with feta.
Watermelon mezcal salad.
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen

The venue has more than 30 TVs for game-watching and a 32-foot video wall. The private MVP lounge has two leather couches and two LED screens for group gatherings. Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight. More info is online.

A quesa-birria pizza with pico de gallo.
Quesa-birria pizza.
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen
Foursquare

Guy Fieri's El Burro Borracho

3700 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 (866) 746-7671 Visit Website
Foursquare

Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen

3535 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 794-3139 Visit Website

Chicken Guy!

30130 Plymouth Road, , MI 48150 (734) 245-6700 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Salt & Straw Opens With an Artsy Vegas-Only Ice Cream Flavor on the Way

By Ryan Slattery

15 Las Vegas Restaurant and Bar Closures to Know About — 2023

By Janna Karel

The Owner of Rebar Is Working on a Massive New Steakhouse

By Emmy Kasten

While Mizumi Is Closed for Renovations, Chef Min Launches a Vibey New Pop-Up

By Janna Karel

Absolutely Zero Las Vegas Chefs and Restaurants Earned a 2023 James Beard Award

By Janna Karel

Fleur, the Las Vegas Strip Restaurant First Opened by Chef Hubert Keller, Is Closing

By Janna Karel