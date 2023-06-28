Guy Fieri Opens Flavortown With Doughnut Burgers, Trash Can Nachos, and Birria Pizza

The mayor of Flavortown is expanding his dynasty, opening his fourth restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip with the debut of Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen. The new sports bar and restaurant opens on Thursday, June 29 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas with more than 30 TVs, margaritas, and the type of over-the-top fare you would expect from the host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Flavortown joins Fieri’s growing number of restaurants in Caesars Entertainment properties, including Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and Bar at the Linq, El Burro Borracho at the Rio and the recently opened Chicken Guy at the Caesars Palace food court. Flavortown spans a whopping 6,540 square feet and seats up to 279 throughout the bar, main dining area, and patio. The menu boasts Fieri classics like the trash can nachos, as well as dishes like the Crispy Cheese Burger with melted cheese and a crispy cheese skirt. The Quesa-Birria Pizza is a quesadilla topped with braised beef and pico de gallo and served with birria consommé. And chunks of watermelon are infused with mezcal for a watermelon salad.

For breakfast, Flavortown has items like fried chicken on cornbread cheddar-jalapeño waffles, French toast with banana custard and crispy smoked bacon, and a breakfast burger with potatoes.

The venue has more than 30 TVs for game-watching and a 32-foot video wall. The private MVP lounge has two leather couches and two LED screens for group gatherings. Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight. More info is online.