Gäbi Opens in Inspirada With Milk Cream Doughnuts, Breakfast Sandwiches, and Croffles

Plus, another doughnut shop hits Henderson and parking may become easier in the Arts District

by Janna Karel
Two fruit-filled doughnuts.
Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry 
Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry

The long-awaited Inspirada outpost of Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry will open its doors the first week of July. The new doughnut and coffee shop at 2340 Via Inspirada will offer the same menu as its other Henderson location, with artfully designed treats filled with scratch-made cream fillings and fruit competes. The menu offers photo-ready Korean-style milk creams — yeasted doughnuts cut in half and filled with sweet mascarpone cream and chocolate or strawberry compote. Croffles are prepared with croissant dough rolled in raw sugar and cooked in a waffle maker, so the outside caramelizes. And the doughnut sandwiches are savory, filled with eggs, bacon, and sausage with panko breading, arugula, and sauce.

Breakfast sandwiches at Gäbi Boutique Donut &amp; Pastry.
Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry.
Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry

The new Gäbi has a covered patio with room for 15 or 20 tables. Inside, the cafe has risers, like those found at Gäbi Coffee (5808 Spring Mountain Rd #104) in Chinatown, that encourage customers to slip off their shoes and sit cross-legged at floor cushions and low tables. While it had previously expected to open in April, it will soft open the first week of July, with exact dates and times to be announced soon.

Speaking of Doughnuts

The Dapper Doughnut Food Truck has opened a brick-and-mortar doughnut shop in Henderson. Located at 1651 West Horizon Ridge #100, the doughnut shop is selling summer flavors of strawberry cheesecake, key lime pie, and Fruit Loops. It’s serving freshly made doughnuts and coffee drinks from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday.

Parking May Get Easier in the Arts District

City officials announced they bought two parcels to build a new parking garage. It will be located at 201 East Utah Avenue and 1405 South Casino Center Boulevard. The structure is anticipated to be five stories tall and will create significantly more parking for people who are dining at Arts District restaurants like Esther’s Kitchen, Main St. Provisions, and Good Pie.

Proposed site of a new parking garage.
Proposed site of a new parking garage.
City of Las Vegas

Almond and Oat Coffee House Opens a New Location

The coffee shop, Almond and Oat, is now open at 10445 Spencer Street #110. The shop offers specialty lattes like the Dark Chocolate Cherry Latte, a Black Sugar Cinnamon Latte, and a Gelato Latte with cake batter syrup and vanilla gelato. It also sells breakfast sandwiches and pastries. The shop is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

