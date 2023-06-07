 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

While Mizumi Is Closed for Renovations, Chef Min Launches a Vibey New Pop-Up

The pop-up blends a fun new casual attitude with Chef Min’s Michelin star chops 

by Janna Karel
Premium sashimi plate.
Min’s Test Kitchen.
Wynn Las Vegas

While Eater 38 regular Mizumi remains closed for renovations, the acclaimed sushi restaurant’s chef, Min Kim, is taking his Michelin star chops in a more casual direction with Min’s Test Kitchen, a new pop-up concept at the Wynn Las Vegas. Inside the decadently designed Mizumi, the chef designed a menu of seasoned sashimi plated with hand-cut leaves and edible flowers, certified Kobe beef seared tableside, and a yuzu and passionfruit souffle with elderflower. While the waterside restaurant undergoes renovations that the chef says will include a new color palette to replace Mizumi’s signature red interior, the pop-up takes over Jardin with inventive new dishes, a vibey soundtrack, and a custom cocktail menu.

A pork bun.
Min’s Test Kitchen.
Wynn Las Vegas

Chef Kim is drawing on his travels throughout Asia in building the pop-up’s menu, employing flavors and techniques from Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong. One dish is the Korean fried chicken with peanut butter sauce, gochujang paste, and pickled radish. “It sounds generic but I make it differently,” says Kim. “The way I fry it and brine it, it comes out super crispy and juicy.” He also serves and pork belly bossam with pickled daikon, bite-sized lettuce, and fermented soybean sauce. A shrimp shumai is blended with wagyu for added richness.

Scallops on a seashell.
Min’s Test Kitchen.
Wynn Las Vegas

Kim is also introducing new sushi dishes to the pop-up, not found at Mizumi. There’s a premium sashimi platter, with fish flown in daily from Japan. Wild snapper sashimi is married with cucumber, pomelo salad, seaweed, and a light yuzu dressing. A slice of seared salmon belly sits atop a ball of rice with spicy radish relish and ponzu. Spicy tuna finds a home on crispy rice with chili garlic and truffle. If you can’t decide what to order, leave it in Kim’s hands with the omakase option.

Located inside the garden-inspired brunch restaurant, Jardin, Kim is jazzing up the place with new decor and a nightly DJ. And Mizumi’s servers trade in their uniforms for something more casual, with graphic t-shirts and custom Nike Air Force sneakers. The resort’s resident mixologist, Meriena Mercer Boarini developed a cocktail menu just for the pop-up. “Mariena is brilliant,” says Kim. “The flavors go hand-in-hand.” Kim’s favorite cocktail of hers combines Korean soju, lychee, and chili flakes, for something that tastes almost like a margarita.

The pop-up is open now through this fall, when Mizumi is expected to reopen. Kim says the restaurant is getting stripped to the bones for the makeover and should be a stunner when it reopens later this year. Min’s Test Kitchen isopen from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Foursquare

Mizumi

3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 770-3320 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Absolutely Zero Las Vegas Chefs and Restaurants Earned a 2023 James Beard Award

By Janna Karel

Fleur, the Las Vegas Strip Restaurant First Opened by Chef Hubert Keller, Is Closing

By Janna Karel

Two Downtown Restaurants on One City Block Abruptly Close

By Janna Karel

A Downtown Restaurant Suddenly Closes — and 13 Other Closures to Know About

By Janna Karel

Todd English’s Olives in Las Vegas Is Permanently Closing

By Janna Karel

The Nearly 30-Year-Old Planet Hollywood Restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip Is Closing

By Janna Karel

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world