10 Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant and Bar Openings, Summer 2023

As we approach the midpoint of the year, many new restaurants have already taken Las Vegas by storm. There was the changeover of Aureole which became Retro by Voltaggio, the debut of Chris Santos’s Stanton Social Prime, and the new Rouge Room supper club in Summerlin. As we look ahead to the back half of the year, there’s lots to look forward to. Not one but two new food halls are heading for the southwest region. A $20 million steakhouse is hitting the Strip, and even celebrity chefs are getting in on the action.

Here are 10 upcoming Las Vegas restaurants and bars to look forward to opening this year.

Opening: June 10

Where: Mandalay Bay

A new sports bar and restaurant heading into Mandalay Bay this summer is positioning itself to be one of the best — if not the most visited — sports bars in town. Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar sits just past the doors that divide the walkway between the Allegiant Stadium and Mandalay Bay Casino, meaning that on the 70 to 80 nights a year when 50,000 or so people descend on Allegiant Stadium, many of them will walk past Flanker. And the restaurant is ready for it. The 8,000-square-foot restaurant will have a walk-up window, boozy shakes, massive TVs, fun lighting, and a speakeasy-style suite, plus signage and speakers ready to blast the game — or the music of the night’s headliner. The menu offers your traditional bar fare, with bites like a puff pastry pretzel dog, fried chicken, fish and chips, and nachos. And, in true Vegas fashion, some of the burgers come with wagyu or truffle — all the better to pair with a boozy shake.

Opening: June 12

Where: The Uncommons

The hotly anticipated Uncommons shopping, retail, and dining complex in southwest Las Vegas has been a long time coming, and it’s finally shaping up with several big openings this year. Chief among them is that of the Sundry food hall. More than a dozen James Beard Award nominees, acclaimed chefs, and restaurateurs from Las Vegas, California, and beyond are moving into the 200,000-square-foot food hall this summer. Expect everything from tacos to ice cream to sushi to barbecue to beignets.

Opening: June 21

Where: The Strip

A $20 million steakhouse is in the works to sit atop a new four-story retail and hospitality center smack dab in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip. The building, called Project 63, is expected to open this year at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Ocean Prime will be the complex’s anchor restaurant. The expansive steakhouse and seafood restaurant boasts a 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace, three bars, three private dining rooms, and a menu of oysters, caviar and vodka, steak, and sushi.

Opening: July 2023

Where: Las Vegas Arts District

The two owners of Liquid Diet in downtown Las Vegas want walking into their new bar to feel like entering a house party thrown in a basement belonging to teenage witches. The vibe here is unpretentious — with moody lighting, shoestring-budget decor, and a tight menu of drink offerings. The cocktail selections will rotate often, even nightly, and will be shaken and stirred with syrups, juices, and sodas that are made in-house.

Opening: Summer 2023

Where: Horseshoe Las Vegas

The mayor of Flavortown is opening his third Las Vegas restaurant this summer and turning all of his Guy Fieri-ness up to 11 by combining his American-style flair for bold flavors with a sports bar. The centerpiece will be a massive 360-degree island bar with decorative liquor displays and LED screens in every direction.

Fine Company

Opening: Summer 2023

Where: Downtown Summerlin

After 15 years as an executive chef on the Las Vegas Strip and operating Harvest by Roy Ellamar at the Bellagio, chef Ellemar is shifting his focus to opening an off-Strip restaurant in Summerlin. Inside the new brunch, lunch, and dinner restaurant, Ellemar will serve food inspired by his travels and upbringing in Hawaii. That means dishes like Mom’s Banana Bread, a take on his mom’s recipe, infused with sage honey. For lunch, he’s preparing dishes like the Le Roy Burger, a grind of brisket, chuck, and short rib with secret sauce on a brioche bun. The 80-seat dining room will have light wood walls and furnishings, plus patio seating for dining out in Downtown Summerlin.

Zippy’s

Opening: Summer 2023

Where: Southwest Las Vegas

Fans of the Hawaii-born Zippy’s have been waiting for more than five years for the chain to expand to the Ninth Island. This year, Zippy’s is finally firming up those plans, with expectations that it will open soon in southwest Las Vegas. The casual restaurant already has colorful murals on the walls. Inside, it will serve food like crispy chicken katsu, loco moco, chili, burgers, and breakfast bentos and lunch plates.

Opening: 2023

Where: Caesars Palace

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is opening a third Las Vegas restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. His newest venture is a French restaurant, taking over the space that is currently Old Homestead Steakhouse at Caesars Palace. The restaurant will feature a neon sign marking the entrance, plus a raw bar with a light-up canopy and blown glass chandeliers. Flay is taking the French fries seriously, devoting an entire section of the kitchen to making Parisien-style fries.

Opening: Fall 2023

Where: Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

LPM Restaurant & Bar, a London-based restaurant with locations in Dubai, Miami, and beyond, will open its largest venue yet at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this fall. LPM is known for its indoor-outdoor dining, spaces with white walls and vibrant art, freshly cut flowers, and a lively atmosphere for daytime lunch and evening dinner parties. Dishes here are meant to be shared, with starters of wild prawns bathed in enough olive oil and lemon juice for everyone to dip bread into.

Opening: Late 2023

The Durango Casino and Resort

The new Durango Casino and Resort is opening in southwest Las Vegas later this year and it will debut with three new restaurants and lounges. It will introduce a new food hall. The modern and plant-filled 25,000-square-foot culinary venue will open with 11 restaurant stalls from Las Vegas and beyond. Local names, like Marc Vetri of Vetri Cucina, Yu Or Mi Sushi bar, and Vesta Coffee Roasters will each open a space within the new food hall.