One of LA’s Most Iconic Burger Stands Pops Into Red Rock Resort

When the Durango Casino & Resort opens later this year, it will be home to the Las Vegas Valley’s newest food hall, Eat Your Heart Out. One of the eateries taking up a stall in the food hall is Irv’s Burgers, one of the most iconic burger joints in southern California. Ahead of its opening, Irv’s Burgers will host a pop-up at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa to preview some of the food that will be available when it opens for good.

The roadside burger stand became a popular stop along Route 66 for its reliably good food — as well as co-owner Sonia Hong’s penchant for doodling on customers’s paper plates. The storefront has migrated over its nearly 80 years, and its inclusion inside the Station Casinos’s new food hall marks its first venture outside of California. At the pop-up on Wednesday, July 19, Irv’s will serve its Just For You Burger with cheese, sauce, and onions on a sesame bun and an all-beef hotdog. Fries can be ordered plain or slathered in chili cheese and it can all be washed down with chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry shakes. Located at Red Rock’s GridIron Grill at the Race and Sportsbook, the pop-up will run from noon until around 8 p.m.

The Durango casino, located at the 215 and Durango Drive, previously announced other restaurants that are readying to debut when the property opens. Those include Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant, Bel-Aire Lounge, and Bel-Aire Backyard poolside lounge. The casino will also boast a 200-room hotel, a total of four signature restaurants, a food hall, a sportsbook, and extensive gaming options.