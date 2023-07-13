Doughnut Burgers, Trash Can Nachos, and Birria Pizza — Inside Guy Fieri’s New Flavortown

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Guy Fieri’s new sports bar and restaurant is exactly what you would expect from a Guy Fieri sports bar and restaurant. The UNLV alum’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen at the Horseshoe Las Vegas celebrates all things sports under the deep-fried sheen of the type of food Fieri has become known for. There’s the trash can nachos also found at El Burro Barracho, though the Flavortown version is cheeseburger-inspired with pickles and burger sauce. Also on the menu are pretzel bites loaded with cheese and bacon. And the doughnut burger is tempura-battered, deep-fried, and glazed.

“This embodies everything that I’m into,” Fieri said at Flavortown’s grand opening on Friday. The event opened with a performance by the Vegas Golden Knight’s drumline and an appearance of the 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS RS from Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The 6,540-square-foot restaurant, which seats 279 at booths, tables, a circle bar, and in a lounge area with a huge LED sign of Fieri’s face, is plastered with TVs for watching every conceivable sports event.

It’s fruitful timing for Fieri. After all, Vegas is a newly minted sports town — the city is still basking in the afterglow of the Golden Knights’s Stanley Cup win last month. And while we now have, in addition to the Golden Knights, the Raiders, Las Vegas Aces, and, eventually, maybe, the Las Vegas Athletics, at the time Fieri was attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the city’s biggest sports franchise was the school’s Runnin’ Rebels basketball team. Fieri won’t disclose details, but says he’s already planning the parties Flavortown will throw when the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix takes over this November and Allegiant Stadium hosts the Super Bowl in February of next year.

Until then, Flavortown will be sending out platters of Quesa-Birria Mexican Pizza ($28.99), a quesadilla crust piled high with braised beef and pico de gallo, and fried chicken dinners ($28.99) served with mac and cheese and jalapeño cornbread.

The cocktail menu highlights Fieri and Sammy Hagar’s Santo Tequila, used in margaritas and mules. The bar also has a whisky banana cocktail with marshmallows, a bourbon apricot sour, and a 51-ounce bloody Mary ($54.99) garnished with practically an entire meal.

Flavortown is the latest big opening to capitalize on Vegas’s new penchant for home-grown sports, following Mandalay Bay’s Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar And it’s the newest addition to the Horseshoe —previously Bally’s— which is welcoming Blake Shelton’s Ole Red later this year.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight.