Where to Eat and Drink Like a Real-Life Barbie in Las Vegas

After months of anticipation, the Barbie movie is almost here. Debuting on Friday, July 21, the Greta Gerwig movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is positioned to be a hot pink shiny plastic pop culture phenomenon. And Las Vegas is getting in on the action. Bars and restaurants are breaking out the pink edible glitter, bubbly rosé, and cotton candy for Barbie-centric brunch, parties, and pop-ups. Here are Las Vegas bars and restaurants that are celebrating the iconic girl on premiere weekend.

Chef James Trees’s Summerlin restaurant, Ada’s Food + Wine, will host a Barbie brunch featuring rosé, bubbles, pink cocktails, and food specials. Pink outfits are encouraged.

The local coffee shop, Founder’s Coffee, is celebrating all things Barbie with a Come On Barbie, Let’s Get Coffee coffee flight. It’s available through Sunday, July 23 at both locations. It comes with the Malibu Barbie strawberry coconut latte with pink coconut whipped cream and blue sprinkles, the Disco Barbie raspberry butterfly palmer, the Baker Barbie pink sugar cookie latte, and a Ken Doll-inspired iced vanilla latte with banana cold foam.

On Sunday, July 23, La Neta Cocina y Lounge will host a ‘Barbie’-themed brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Start with a sparkling “Barbiestyle” cocktail of prosecco, pink cocktail glitter, and cotton candy or a “Roses Are Pink” with rosé, gin, lemon, and violet syrup. The brunch also offers red velvet churros, pink pancakes, and a pink chocolate pinata.

The Henderson cafe, French Crepes, is just right for Barbie any day of the year with its pink interior, teddy bear wall, and floral touches. On Sunday, July 23, the eatery will host a Barbie-themed brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission starts at $48 for a crepe, panini, and pink Moscato mimosa. Kids can join for $38. And it all includes photo ops with Barbie decorations, balloons, and even a bounce house.

The Las Vegas bar for all things pop culture, Millenium Fandom, kicks off the “Barbie” premiere with a themed party on Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The free event is open to anyone 21 and older. Cosplay is encouraged!

Hiroba Sushi in Henderson has created a “Barbie Roll” with cucumber, avocado, and shrimp tempura, and topped with crab mix, crunch, and a drizzle of spicy mayo and eel sauce. It’s $12.99.

While not explicitly Barbie-themed, La Mona Rosa hosts a boozy Pink Brunch every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Tulum-inspired downtown restaurant offers five pink cocktails, brunch dishes like pinole pancakes topped with strawberries. potatoes with fried eggs and chorizo, and chicken enchiladas. For dessert, there's a strawberry and rose sorbet with mint meringue. Customers are encouraged to dress in pink and will receive pink heart-shaped sunglasses with brunch.

Each of Cafe Lola’s locations is a celebration of all things pink, frothy, and floral. They’re known for their pastel interiors, flower-covered walls, and coffee and rosé drinks topped with foam, cupcakes, and swirls of whipped cream. The newest location is inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace — but all locations offer a frozen pink lemonade inspired by the new movie, blending lemon and strawberry Italian ice, strawberry lemonade, and topped with whipped cream.

Barbie Pizza

Side Piece Pizza at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa regularly offers movie-themed slices of pizza. For July, the restaurant is whipping up specialty pies inspired by Barbie. The “Barbie-Q” slice is topped with BBQ chicken, red onions, and ranch drizzle. It’s $6 with a ticket to the Barbie movie or $8 without.