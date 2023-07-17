 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

H-Mart Las Vegas Will Open With a Food Hall of Popular Korean Restaurants

Get ready for tteokbokki, soondae, and fried chicken galore

by Janna Karel
H-Mart Las Vegas will open with a food hall.
H-Mart Las Vegas will open with a food hall.
Janna Karel

Las Vegas is on the edge of its seat waiting for H-Mart to open. The cult-favorite Korean grocery store will debut its first Nevada location at 2620 South Decatur Boulevard at Sahara Avenue in spring of next year. And while the store still readies for opening, it has announced the food stalls that will comprise its food hall with two banners on its facade.

H-Mart food hall.
H-Mart food hall.
Janna Karel

The California-based Jopok Topokki will make its Las Vegas debut, offering its signature tteokbokki wheat-based rice cakes in spicy sauce. Moobongri Soondae, which has a location at 3385 South Decatur Boulevard, will serve spicy soondae soup, super tender bossam pork, and crunchy kimchi. H-Mart’s food hall will welcome Bb.q Chicken’s fourth Las Vegas location, with sweet, smoky, and savory Korean-fried chicken.

The massively popular Korean chain Paik’s Noodle, known for its jjajangmyun noodles tossed in black bean sauce and jjamppong spicy seafood noodles, will make its Vegas debut. A restaurant called Hanmo Tofu is entering the food hall. Oh-K Dog & Egg Toast, which operates in other H-Mart markets across the country, will bring its Korean rice hotdogs, fried mozzarella sticks, and thick-cut toast layered with egg and avocado to the food hall. And Tiger Sugar, which already serves its beautifully layered boba milk teas in Chinatown and Resorts World Las Vegas will have a stall inside.

In addition to the food hall, the first H-Mart in Nevada will offer an extensive selection of traditional Asian, international, and everyday essential food items in a store that will occupy 54,552 square feet. And dishes ordered within the food hall can be enjoyed inside or taken to-go. H-Mart will feature a refrigerated section of marinaded meat for barbecue, a prepared foods section for side dishes and kimchi, an aisle for kitchen tools and appliances, and a fresh seafood counter.

H-Mart.
H-Mart.
H-Mart

The H-Mart meat section.
H-Mart.
H-Mart

Daeho Kalbijim & Beef Soup

1620 Post Street, , CA 94115 (415) 563-1388

TIGER SUGAR

4130 Southwest Lombard Avenue, , OR 97005 (503) 430-1134 Visit Website

Moobongri Soondae

3385 S. Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (702) 331-6790

BB.Q Chicken

4276 Spring Mountain Road, , NV 89102 (702) 227-8646 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Where to Eat and Drink Like a Real-Life Barbie in Las Vegas

By Janna Karel

One of LA’s Most Iconic Burger Stands Pops Into Red Rock Resort

By Janna Karel

16 Las Vegas Restaurant and Bar Closures to Know About — 2023

By Janna Karel

Gäbi Opens in Inspirada With Milk Cream Doughnuts, Breakfast Sandwiches, and Croffles

By Janna Karel

Guy Fieri Opens Flavortown With Doughnut Burgers, Trash Can Nachos, and Birria Pizza

By Janna Karel

Salt & Straw Opens With an Artsy Vegas-Only Ice Cream Flavor on the Way

By Ryan Slattery