H-Mart Las Vegas Will Open With a Food Hall of Popular Korean Restaurants

Las Vegas is on the edge of its seat waiting for H-Mart to open. The cult-favorite Korean grocery store will debut its first Nevada location at 2620 South Decatur Boulevard at Sahara Avenue in spring of next year. And while the store still readies for opening, it has announced the food stalls that will comprise its food hall with two banners on its facade.

The California-based Jopok Topokki will make its Las Vegas debut, offering its signature tteokbokki wheat-based rice cakes in spicy sauce. Moobongri Soondae, which has a location at 3385 South Decatur Boulevard, will serve spicy soondae soup, super tender bossam pork, and crunchy kimchi. H-Mart’s food hall will welcome Bb.q Chicken’s fourth Las Vegas location, with sweet, smoky, and savory Korean-fried chicken.

The massively popular Korean chain Paik’s Noodle, known for its jjajangmyun noodles tossed in black bean sauce and jjamppong spicy seafood noodles, will make its Vegas debut. A restaurant called Hanmo Tofu is entering the food hall. Oh-K Dog & Egg Toast, which operates in other H-Mart markets across the country, will bring its Korean rice hotdogs, fried mozzarella sticks, and thick-cut toast layered with egg and avocado to the food hall. And Tiger Sugar, which already serves its beautifully layered boba milk teas in Chinatown and Resorts World Las Vegas will have a stall inside.

In addition to the food hall, the first H-Mart in Nevada will offer an extensive selection of traditional Asian, international, and everyday essential food items in a store that will occupy 54,552 square feet. And dishes ordered within the food hall can be enjoyed inside or taken to-go. H-Mart will feature a refrigerated section of marinaded meat for barbecue, a prepared foods section for side dishes and kimchi, an aisle for kitchen tools and appliances, and a fresh seafood counter.