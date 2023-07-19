 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Move Aside Barbie Dream House, Vegas Has a Dream Hotel

Plus, Casa Playa launches a fancy new brunch

by Janna Karel
Pink lettering on the Barbie Dream Hotel at Circa.
Barbie Dream Hotel at Circa.
Raven Black

The Barbie movie doesn’t premiere in theaters until Friday, July 21 but Las Vegas is already going all in on all things hot pink and plastic. While bars and restaurants are coming up with sparkly themed menus and frothy cocktails in connection with the film, one downtown casino is going the extra mile — transforming the entire property into the “Dream Hotel.”

Barbie takeover at Circa resort and Casino.
Barbie takeover at Stadium Swim Circa Resort and Casino.
Raven Black

The downtown Las Vegas adults-only Circa casino-resort is turning its 438-foot-tall hotel tower pink, filling its year-round pool amphitheater, Stadium Swim, with pink lighting and inflatables, and introducing pink cocktails to its bars. All venues on property will offer a Dream Shot of pink vodka, watermelon vodka, cirtus, and cranberry juice — it’s free through the weekend if you present a Barbie movie ticket. Vegas Vickie’s Cocktail Lounge will offer a pink raspberry cocktail, The rooftop Legacy Club will serve a beachy coconut cocktail, and Stadium Swim will break out the pink towels and life-size Barbie boxes to go with a frozen berry drink. The takeover, which was coordinated alongside Warner Bros. Pictures, runs through Sunday, July 23.

A pink cocktail.
Barbie Dream Hotel at Circa Resort and Casino.
Raven Black

Casa Playa Launches a New Brunch — and Partnership

Casa Playa, the Mexican restaurant inside the Wynn Las Vegas, is partnering Carver Road Hospitality, the hospitality company behind Carversteak and the new Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar. Beginning August 12, Casa Playa will kick off a new weekend brunch offering. Every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the all-inclusive brunch will include dishes like masa pancakes with caramel and spicy shrimp and chorizo-filled masa empanadas for $84.99 per guest. Brunch also includes made-to-order tacos, aguas fresca, and pastries.

A brunch spread at Casa Playa.
Casa Playa.
Wynn Las Vegas

Kona Grill Expands to Henderson

Kona Grill is opening a second southern Nevada location in American Nevada’s Shops at the District (2245 Village View Drive), a new development at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. The new 7,195-square-foot location will offer brunch, lunch, happy hour, late-night happy hour, and dinner. It’s expected to open in late 2023 or early 2024.

And the Strip Club Gets a Scotch Room

The Sapphire Las Vegas gentlemen’s club and adult entertainment complex will debut a new Scotch Room, dedicated to serving over 30 brands of Scotch, on July 27. The private room will have billiards, karaoke, and a bar dedicated to brands like Glenlivet, Chivas Regal.

