Whataburger Hits the Las Vegas Strip This Fall

The fast food chain readies to make its Las Vegas debut

by Janna Karel
Whataburger is opening in Las Vegas.
It’s official: Whataburger is heading to Las Vegas. The Texas-based fast food burger spot has long been rumored to make its Vegas debut, and this fall it will move into its new home on the Las Vegas Strip. It’s taking up residence at the Waldorf Astoria in the previous home of Bobby’s Burger Palace.

The two-story restaurant will be home to both Whataburger and Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse, a New York-style pizza shop that will offer pizzas, calzones, sandwiches, and pasta. “As the city that never sleeps, and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip.” said Whataburger President and CEO, Ed Nelson. When it opens later this year, it will serve its burgers with 5-inch patties, plus chicken sandwiches, breakfast items, plus salad, dessert, and sides.

Whataburger Las Vegas plans to hire 210 employees to operate the restaurant, which has more than 950 locations. On a Facebook thread, the company confirmed that it had operated a restaurant in Las Vegas about 50 years ago, fondly remembered by longtime locals. Whataburger opens at 3752 South Las Vegas Boulevard this fall.

