Another Fremont East Restaurant Closes in Downtown Las Vegas

The vegan restaurant Vegenation has officially closed in downtown Las Vegas’s Fremont East district. When it opened eight years ago, it was one of the city’s first fully vegetarian offerings. For nearly a decade it served vegan takes on comfort food dishes like chicken pot pie gnocchi, macaroni and cheese burgers, spaghetti and meatballs, and sushi rolls with black rice.

Vegenation (616 East Carson Avenue #120) was one of about 50 small businesses in which Tony Hsieh’s Downtown Project, now known as DTP, invested beginning in 2012. DTP was also behind neighboring restaurants like Carson Kitchen and myriad bars and restaurants inside Downtown Container Park. Vegenation was started by chef Donald Lemperl, who built a menu of vegan eats and blends of fruit juices.

Vegenation joins other restaurants that have recently closed in the downtown area, including fellow DTP alum, the Smashed Pig Gastropub on Fremont Street and Donut Bar, another Fremont East eatery, located just a few doors down from the vegetarian eatery. Both restaurants closed within a day of each other in late May of this year.

The “restaurant row” on Carson Street now has a few vacancies, including the corner lot previously occupied by Bocho Sushi, Donut Bar’s neighboring space, and Vegenation across the street. The empty buildings are flanked by excellent restaurants including Carson Kitchen, 7th & Carson, and the Parlour brunch spot. Vegenation could not be reached for comment.