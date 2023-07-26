An Anticipated Italian Restaurant Is Now Open in Southwest Las Vegas

As the $850 million and 40-acre-wide Uncommons complex continues to roll out its new dining and retail spaces, Amari has opened its doors for lunch service. The Italian restaurant was first announced over a year ago and has been an anticipated new entry to the growing southwest area. During the soft opening, Amari is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, leading up to its grand opening in the coming weeks.

Amari (6825 Tom Rodriguez Street Building 5) is headed by Jason Rocheleau, a Las Vegas hospitality veteran who has worked with the likes of Wolfgang Puck and Michael Mina to open and run their restaurants. He had initially been working to open Amari with chef Nicole Brisson, though the two partners parted ways in March for Brisson to focus on the pair’s Brezza and Bar Zazu and Rocheleau to turn his attention to Amari.

The Italian restaurant is now open at the Uncommons in a nearly 5,000-square-foot that is both a restaurant and specialty market. The restaurant specializes in pizzas topped with local mushrooms and garlic-miso creme or with green apple and smoked ham speck. There’s also a campanelle pasta ($29) with crab and a truffle tortelloni ($32) tossed with truffle gouda walnuts. Amari’s Atlantic salmon ($38) is slathered in Italian XO sauce and plated with broccolini while an Italian sandwich ($18) piles coppa, prosciutto, finocchiona, plus provolone and veggies on house-made focaccia. Selections available for lunch and to-go include the chef’s selection of focaccia, which is baked daily, along with sides like pesto, whipped ricotta, Calabrian honey, and tomato sauce.

The market isn’t yet open during the soft opening, but it will offer a selection of wine bottles that can be purchased to sip inside the restaurant or taken to go, plus take-home versions of some dishes and quarts of bolognese and pomodoro sauces. Amari is located near the Sundry food hall and Salt & Straw ice cream shop, which both opened last month. Still to open at the Uncommons are Italian sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio, the General Admission sports bar, Nikkei restaurant Kaiyo, Mexican eatery J.Blanco, and tequila bar Todo Bien. Amari is now open on weekdays for lunch at the Uncommons.