A $50 Million Mini Golf Course for Adults Is Hitting the Las Vegas Strip

An adults-only mini golf course is teeing off on the Las Vegas Strip this fall with five golf courses, a carnival-like setting, and cocktails delivered by caddy. Swingers Las Vegas will take over 40,000 square feet of space inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Over three floors, it will offer five golf courses themed to the English countryside with a theatrical “country house” design.

Swingers describes its version of the game as “crazy golf.” In addition to its over-the-top setting, games are designed for the 21-and-over crowd with beer, wine, and cocktails, street food-style bites, and DJs to provide the music.

The British-born brand already has locations in London, New York, and Washington D.C. And its Vegas outpost will open just before Swingers Dubai debuts in spring 2024. The company raised $50 million to launch the Vegas flagship location. Details have not yet been shared about the Vegas version. But if the D.C. location that debuted in March is any indication, one can expect set pieces on the course that are just begging to be photographed and eateries offering pizza and tacos.

Swingers marks the latest in a recent slew of nightlife that merges drinking and play. Another British-themed venue, the Flight Club darts bar, opened at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort last November. And that’s not to mention the arcade bars and axe-throwing bars that have opened recently. Swingers is also the latest shake-up at the Mandalay Bay. Fleur just closed, to be replaced sometime in the near future with a new restaurant. Retro by Voltaggio, just took over the space that had been Charlie Palmer’s Aureole, up until earlier this year. And sports bar Flanker Kitchen opened last month as a massive spot for drinking and game-viewing. Swingers Las Vegas expects to open this fall.