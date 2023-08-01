One Las Vegas Strip Dueling Piano Bar Opens While Another Closes for Good

The Juliet Cocktail Room will its doors at the Venetian Resort on Monday, August 7 with dueling pianos, Victorian-inspired decor, and cocktails served in all sorts of pretty little glasses. Juliet replaces the Dorsey, which had been one of the best cocktail bars on the Strip.

The Dorsey’s closing marked the first big move since 81/82 Group CEO and founder Ryan Labbe partnered with the Venetian in March. Labbe says that Juliet takes inspiration from the Juliet Rose, said to be the most expensive rose in the world. The room will boast a dark and intimate feel, made to feel like stepping back into an opulent Victorian era. The bar will also host live entertainment, provided by dueling pianists at baby grand pianos.

Highlights on the cocktail menu include the Fields of Norway, a take on a gin fizz served in a Viking horn-shaped glass. The Green With Envy is a rum and matcha cocktail, presented in a glass teacup adorned with butterflies. And the Queen of the Garden is a pretty purple cocktail garnished with flowers.

The opening of Juliet Cocktail Room next week comes on the heels of a different dueling piano bar closing. Napoleon’s Lounge at the Paris Las Vegas closed just over a month ago. The musical duo of the Chris and James Piano Show shared that their last performance was on June 25. They posted on Facebook that Napoleon’s had been at the Las Vegas Strip casino for 18 years, with the musicians playing there eight and 12 years, respectively.

Caesars Entertainment announced that they are using the space to open a second Montecristo Cigar Bar, also located at Caesars Palace. The 2,835-square-foot space will be renovated to include improved ventilation, an air purification system, and a walk-in climate-controlled humidor for cigar enjoyment, The bar will also get a fresh color palette of green and stone, eight bar-top games, and TVs for watching live events. The cigar bar is expected to open at the Paris in fall of this year.

So are piano bars in or out? It seems it remains to be seen. The Rouge Room opened in March at Red Rock Resort and Casino with a Parisian-inspired interior designed around a live piano, and that seems to be working well with the Summerlin crowd. Time will tell.