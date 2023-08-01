Bojangles Is Heading to Las Vegas With 20 New Restaurants

Las Vegas continues its streak of gaining regional fast food restaurants from across the country. Last week, Whataburger confirmed a Vegas opening. And now, southeast chain Bojangles is getting in on the action. The fast food brand known for its chicken, biscuits, and tea plans to open 20 restaurants across the city.

Bojangles was founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina and now has more than 800 restaurants across 15 states. It offers all-day breakfast with biscuit breakfast sandwiches with Cajun chicken filet, country ham, and sausage with egg and cheese. Meals come with potato rounds and a drink. Lunch and dinner menu items include chicken tenders, crispy chicken sandwiches, and shareable family meals like one that includes 12 pieces of chicken, six biscuits, three sides, and a half-gallon of tea. Sides offered include fries and macaroni and cheese, plus other southern-style options like dirty rice and Cajun pintos.

The company said in a statement that it signed a multi-unit development agreement with LVP Restaurant Group LLC, an entity of LV Petroleum, and investment partner Kingsbarn Realty Capital. Bojangles did not share details about locations or anticipated openings for the 20 new restaurants. And it remains to be seen if one of them will take up residence on the Las Vegas Strip alongside Whataburger, which will open at the Waldorf-Astoria this fall. Now all that Vegas needs is a Waffle House.