 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bojangles Is Heading to Las Vegas With 20 New Restaurants

The southeast fast food brand is making its Las Vegas debut

by Janna Karel Updated
a spread of fried chicken, dirty rice and tea from Bojangles.
Bojangles.
Bojanges

Las Vegas continues its streak of gaining regional fast food restaurants from across the country. Last week, Whataburger confirmed a Vegas opening. And now, southeast chain Bojangles is getting in on the action. The fast food brand known for its chicken, biscuits, and tea plans to open 20 restaurants across the city.

Bojangles was founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina and now has more than 800 restaurants across 15 states. It offers all-day breakfast with biscuit breakfast sandwiches with Cajun chicken filet, country ham, and sausage with egg and cheese. Meals come with potato rounds and a drink. Lunch and dinner menu items include chicken tenders, crispy chicken sandwiches, and shareable family meals like one that includes 12 pieces of chicken, six biscuits, three sides, and a half-gallon of tea. Sides offered include fries and macaroni and cheese, plus other southern-style options like dirty rice and Cajun pintos.

The company said in a statement that it signed a multi-unit development agreement with LVP Restaurant Group LLC, an entity of LV Petroleum, and investment partner Kingsbarn Realty Capital. Bojangles did not share details about locations or anticipated openings for the 20 new restaurants. And it remains to be seen if one of them will take up residence on the Las Vegas Strip alongside Whataburger, which will open at the Waldorf-Astoria this fall. Now all that Vegas needs is a Waffle House.

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

A Summerlin Wolfgang Puck Restaurant Abruptly Closes

By Janna Karel

A $50 Million Mini Golf Course for Adults Is Hitting the Las Vegas Strip

By Janna Karel

An Anticipated Italian Restaurant Is Now Open in Southwest Las Vegas

By Janna Karel

Another Fremont East Restaurant Closes in Downtown Las Vegas

By Janna Karel

Whataburger Hits the Las Vegas Strip This Fall

By Janna Karel

Move Aside Barbie Dream House, Vegas Has a Dream Hotel

By Janna Karel