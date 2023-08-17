An Opening Date Is Finally in Sight for Peter Luger Las Vegas

For more than a year and a half, steak-obsessives have been patiently waiting for Peter Luger to finally open its quintessential New York City steakhouse, bringing its flagship dry-aged porterhouse for the first time to the Las Vegas Strip. In January of 2022, Caesars Entertainment announced that the 135-year-old restaurant would make its first American foray outside of New York before the year’s end. Now, Peter Luger is eyeing an opening at Caesars Palace this fall.

This October, Peter Luger Steak House will usher its oak-top tables, sizzling thick-cut bacon, and dry-aged USDA-Prime steaks to the Las Vegas resort. The restaurant is largely credited with creating the blueprint for the American steakhouse. In Las Vegas, Peter Luger will boast classic furnishings with wooden floors, leather-upholstered chairs, soft pendant lighting, and wooden and metallic textures on the ceiling. The style aims to evoke the Brooklyn location’s Bavarian beer hall aesthetic with exposed brick and industrial windows.

The South Williamsburg restaurant is moving into the space of another New York legend — the former Rao’s restaurant, near Mr. Chow. The 8,700-square-foot restaurant promises to incorporate the same old-world sensibilities that made Peter Luger a classic. The family owners still visit New York meat markets and hand-select cuts of beef, stamping them for approval, and bringing them to on-site dry-aging facilities. A new dry-aging facility has been built at Caesars Palace for dry-aging steaks, which are then charred, served with hot butter to swirl over the meat’s rosy interior and red meat juices. While the menu offers a variety of steaks, the porterhouse is the one to order.

Old Homestead closed at Caesars Palace this summer, presumably to free up attention for Peter Luger. That space will soon become a Bobby Flay restaurant. And Peter Luger joins a growing list of celebrity and big-name restaurants coming to Las Vegas. José Andrés has two restaurants on the way. Michael Mina is readying to open Orla. And Wolfgang Puck is closing, then re-theming, then re-opening two of his restaurants.