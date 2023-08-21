 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Just Five Months After Opening, a Restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip Closes

The celebrity-helmed restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip closed without warning

by Janna Karel
A bowl of shrimp and spices.
M.Y. Asia.
Bronson Loftin
Janna Karel is the Editor for Eater Vegas.

James Beard Award winner and public television star, Martin Yan, opened his first Las Vegas restaurant, M.Y. Asia, on the Las Vegas Strip on March 13, 2023. Just five months later, it has permanently shuttered. The Pan-Asian restaurant was one of the first new entries into the recently rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas, located near fellow newcomer, Jack Binion’s Steak.

Noodles with saffron at M.Y. Asia.
M.Y. Asia.
Janna Karel

At M.Y. Asia, the star of Yan Can Cook aimed to make a restaurant that would reflect his decades-long career and his extensive travels throughout the Southeast Asia region. During its short five-month tenure, the restaurant served dishes like kimchi, lettuce cups filled with shrimp, BBQ pork bao, yellow curry, mu shu pork tacos, and pan-seared Chilean sea bass in jasmine tea with a miso ginger honey glaze.

Gyoza at M.Y. Asia.
M.Y. Asia.
Janna Karel

M.Y. Asia occupied 5,300 square feet inside the Horseshoe, in the space that previously housed Tequila Taqueria. The restaurant was helmed by Yan and operated by the ATM Hospitality group, rather than by the resort itself. In remodeling the space, the restaurant debuted contemporary Asian murals, seating for 150, and an open kitchen from which diners could watch chefs hand-pull noodles.

Matin Yan poses in a kitchen.
Martin Yan.
Bronson Loftin

The closure was first shared by Vital Vegas, whose reservation was canceled with a note from M.Y. Asia sharing that the restaurant was closed. A spokesperson with Caesars Entertainment confirmed the abrupt closure. ATM Hospitality has not responded to a request for comment. The restaurant operated only from March to mid-August, a paltry lifespan, even by Vegas standards.

Changes are still afoot inside the casino which sits in the center of the Las Vegas Strip. Guy Fieri just opened his Flavortown Sports Kitchen. Bottled Blonde is heading into the Grand Bazaar Shops next to the Horseshoe, and Blake Shelton’s four-story Ole Red is currently under construction in front of the property.

M.Y. Asia

3645 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (725) 205-0539 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

‘New Wave’ Continues at Mandalay Bay With Famed Chef Michael Mina’s New Restaurant

By Janna Karel

Zippy’s Will Open Its First Location Outside of Hawai’i in Las Vegas This Year

By Janna Karel

[UPDATE] A Summerlin Wolfgang Puck Restaurant Abruptly Closes

By Janna Karel

Bojangles Is Heading to Las Vegas With 20 New Restaurants

By Janna Karel

A $50 Million Mini Golf Course for Adults Is Hitting the Las Vegas Strip

By Janna Karel

An Anticipated Italian Restaurant Is Now Open in Southwest Las Vegas

By Janna Karel