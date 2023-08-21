Just Five Months After Opening, a Restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip Closes

James Beard Award winner and public television star, Martin Yan, opened his first Las Vegas restaurant, M.Y. Asia, on the Las Vegas Strip on March 13, 2023. Just five months later, it has permanently shuttered. The Pan-Asian restaurant was one of the first new entries into the recently rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas, located near fellow newcomer, Jack Binion’s Steak.

At M.Y. Asia, the star of Yan Can Cook aimed to make a restaurant that would reflect his decades-long career and his extensive travels throughout the Southeast Asia region. During its short five-month tenure, the restaurant served dishes like kimchi, lettuce cups filled with shrimp, BBQ pork bao, yellow curry, mu shu pork tacos, and pan-seared Chilean sea bass in jasmine tea with a miso ginger honey glaze.

M.Y. Asia occupied 5,300 square feet inside the Horseshoe, in the space that previously housed Tequila Taqueria. The restaurant was helmed by Yan and operated by the ATM Hospitality group, rather than by the resort itself. In remodeling the space, the restaurant debuted contemporary Asian murals, seating for 150, and an open kitchen from which diners could watch chefs hand-pull noodles.

The closure was first shared by Vital Vegas, whose reservation was canceled with a note from M.Y. Asia sharing that the restaurant was closed. A spokesperson with Caesars Entertainment confirmed the abrupt closure. ATM Hospitality has not responded to a request for comment. The restaurant operated only from March to mid-August, a paltry lifespan, even by Vegas standards.

Changes are still afoot inside the casino which sits in the center of the Las Vegas Strip. Guy Fieri just opened his Flavortown Sports Kitchen. Bottled Blonde is heading into the Grand Bazaar Shops next to the Horseshoe, and Blake Shelton’s four-story Ole Red is currently under construction in front of the property.