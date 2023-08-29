Everything You Need to Know About the New Durango Casino in Las Vegas

Share All sharing options for: Everything You Need to Know About the New Durango Casino in Las Vegas

The long-awaited Durango Casino and Resort in Las Vegas is nearing its opening. Set to open on November 20, 2023, the brand-new property from Station Casinos will introduce yet another offering to the booming southwest part of the valley. Upon opening, the Durango Casino (6915 S Durango Drive) will boast more than 200 hotel rooms, convention and meeting spaces, a pool, and — an increasing rarity these days — free parking. It will also feature 15 restaurants. Here is everything we know so far.

The 24-hour George Sportsmen’s Lounge will offer live entertainment, bartop gaming, and sports viewing, plus food and drinks for all hours of the day. The restaurant will serve dishes like flatbread, burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads, and premium steaks and seafood meals. Weekend brunch will come with charcuterie boards, bottomless mimosas, and bottle service.

Inside, a 56-foot-long LED screen and sports wagering kiosks will accommodate gameday fans. On the north-facing patio, visitors will be able to eat and drink while playing cornhole, shuffleboard, giant patio games, and seasonal themed activities. Parties will take over the patio nightly with live bands and DJs providing music.

A Beach House-Style Restaurant

The white-washed walls and earth-toned furnishings of Summer House will bring a beachy California-style venue to the resort. The restaurant, a project from the Lettuce Entertain You Group — responsible for on-Strip restaurants like Mon Ami Gabi, RPM Italian, and Eiffel Tower Restaurant — will offer an indoor and outdoor space for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The menu leans into the California aesthetic with tacos, fresh vegetable plates and salads, homemade pasta, pizza, and entrees from a live-fire wood grill. The Market inside the restaurant will offer coffee and breakfast items to-go, like baked goods, pastries, and oversized cookies.

The Food Hall

The 25,000-square-foot culinary venue, the Eat Your Heart Out food hall, will introduce 11 food venues from Las Vegas and beyond inside a modern and greenery-filled space at the new casino. Chef Gene Villiatora is expanding his Orange County, California restaurant, Ai Pono Cafe, to Las Vegas, where he will serve his Hawaiian street food-style plates. The New York pizza place Prince Street Pizza moves in with its Sicilian pizzas. Marc Vetri will open his third Las Vegas restaurant, Fiorella. The 50-year-old Los Angeles burger joint, Irv’s Burgers and Los Angeles hot spot, Uncle Paulie’s Deli, will make Las Vegas debuts.

And five Las Vegas restaurants are expanding into the food hall, including Yu Or Mi Sushi bar, Vesta Coffee Roasters, Red Rock Resort’s Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, Palace Station’s Oyster Bar, and Shang Artisan Noodles. At the center of the food hall, DRNK, a new bar will pour colorful frozen drinks and classic cocktails.

A New Mexican Restaurant

Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant will open with a menu of coastal Mexican flavors that highlight prime meats, whole fish, street food favorites with a twist, and desserts. The cocktail menu will highlight tequila and mezcal with bartenders and Mijo’s own tequila experts guiding the drink selections. The restaurant is designed with multiple rooms and an outdoor patio that are meant to represent different areas of Mexico.

A Vibey New Lounge

The Bel-Aire Lounge on the casino’s main floor will be a cocktail bar highlighted with gold and brass furnishings and accents. The vibey bar will be high energy with DJs spinning vinyl records and live performers entertaining with rock, hip-hop, pop, and indie music. Bartenders will serve signature cocktails along with small plates and desserts.

A Poolside Oasis

The Bel-Aire Backyard will open at the resort’s pool. The poolside lounge will feature private cabanas, oversized daybeds, and pool chairs among the backyard’s palm trees and greenery. Visitors will be encouraged to relax, dance, or order drinks and upscale eats.

The Major Players

In July, the Durango Casino announced the appointments of three culinary executives. Ryan Hink, the director of food and beverage, previously served as director of food & beverage at New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Park MGM and NoMad, MGM Grand Las Vegas, and Aria Resort & Casino, among others. He’s overseeing the resort’s numerous restaurants and partner outlets. David Bonatesta, a veteran of bars like those at NoMad and within Lev Group, joins as the lead mixologist. And Aaron Losch, the former executive chef at The Buffet at Wynn and T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa joins Executive Chef Danny Ye as the assistant resort executive chef.