Zippy’s Will Open Its First Location Outside of Hawai’i in Las Vegas This Year

The Hawaiian restaurant chain Zippy’s has set an opening date for its first Las Vegas location. The restaurant at 7095 Badura Avenue near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 is scheduled to open on October 10 at 10:10 a.m. Zippy’s initially shared its plans in 2019 but was delayed due to the pandemic. It got its start in 1966 and has become a Hawai’i institution with several locations on the islands of Oahu, Maui, and Hawai’i Island. Las Vegas will be its first venture outside of Hawai’i.

Street Food Is Now Legal

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that street food vendors will soon have a path to legitimize their small businesses in Nevada. A new bill prevents any street food vendors from working on the Strip, but provides protections to vendors who sell food on neighborhood sidewalks. Guidelines will be set by local health departments after a Task Force on Safe Sidewalk Vending is assembled.

Buddy V Celebrates Anniversary at Restaurant

Buddy V’s Ristorante at the Grand Canal Shoppes in the Venetian is turning 10. Buddy Valastro, the namesake chef, first became famous following the debut of Cake Boss. This week, Valastro and family are in town to mark the anniversary with a party at the restaurant on Thursday, August 3. The party will also serve as the backdrop to filming for his new TV series, Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty, launching in November on the A&E Network.

Another In-N-Out

A retro-style In-N-Out Burger located across from Allegiant Stadium is expected to open in time for the Raiders regular season kickoff. The new fast-food restaurant, located at Russell Road and Polaris Avenue, will be within walking distance of the stadium. The 1940s-style In-N-Out is planning to open at the end of August.