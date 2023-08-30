Find the Right Rabbit to Access the Hidden Bar Inside Las Vegas’s Newest Casino

The new Durango Casino and Resort in southwest Las Vegas is shaping up to be worth its years-long hype, with plans to open bars and restaurants this fall that tap into trends Las Vegas locals and tourists have been clamoring for in recent years. As previously announced, the new resort from Station Casinos will have highly sought-after offerings like a food hall, restaurants that offer weekend brunch, and — remarkably — free parking. And, maybe most intriguingly, it will also have a sultry new speakeasy that only those deeply in-the-know can access.

When Durango Casino opens on November 20, Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant will be among its debut restaurants. If you know where to look, you’ll locate two venues tucked away beyond the restaurant’s multiple dining rooms. The entrance to Mijo will guide visitors through a terra cotta brick hallway adorned with marigold flowers. Concealed behind the floral decorations is the entrance to a small room lined from floor to ceiling with wooden lockers — available for customers to purchase and store personal bottles of tequila, labeled with custom nameplates.

The tequila locker room will be flanked with mirrors, creating an infinity mirror illusion centered by a rabbit emblem. Here, you can find the entrance to Wax Rabbit, the resort’s speakeasy. Each locker will have a small rabbit head above and below it — only one of which functions as the door handle to the bar. You’ll have to know where to look in order to pull the right rabbit and enter.

The walls inside Wax Rabbit are draped in red velvet — reminiscent of the aesthetic inside Rouge Room, the popular supper club at fellow Station Casinos’s property, Red Rock Resort. A hand-tufted wool carpet will depict whimsical patterns inspired by a Mexican folklore narrative, El Centzon Tōtōchtin — a group of 400 Divine Rabbits, offspring of Mayahuel, the goddess of the agave plant, and Patecatl, the god of pulque, an ancient alcoholic beverage derived from agave sap.

The furnishings inside Wax Rabbit will include red velvet banquettes, sofas, and ottomans. A transparent DJ booth will display stacks of vinyl records. Beneath a glossy archway, the marble bar and shelves of specialty tequilas and obscure liquors will be lit with red-tinted glass shelving, soft lighting, and 66 hand-blown smoked glass pendant lights. Wax Rabbit will serve cocktails exclusive to the bar and not found in Mijo.

Altogether, the speakeasy affords the opportunity for a dual experience for anyone dining Mijo, which will have multiple rooms, each with its own design, a live DJ to create a soundtrack, and a main dining room surrounding a bar displaying tequila and mezcal. The restaurant will highlight prime meats and fresh whole fish prepared on a wood-burning grill, fresh tortillas, and ceviches.

The restaurant and hideaway bar will open with Durango Casino and Resort on November 20.