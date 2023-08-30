Peter Luger Brings Its Signature Steaks — and a Vegas-Only Menu Item — to Caesars Palace

One of Las Vegas’s most anticipated restaurant openings is finally in view and reservations are open for Peter Luger Steak House, which will open on November 1, 2023. The quintessential New York City steakhouse will bring its iconic dry-aged porterhouse to Las Vegas for the first time when it debuts this fall inside Caesars Palace. The steakhouse that is famously opposed to change will also introduce a new menu item just for Vegas and, surprisingly, will accept credit card payments.

In January 2022, Caesars Entertainment announced that the 135-year-old restaurant would make its first American foray outside of New York before the year’s end. The Las Vegas outpost of the Brooklyn-based Peter Luger Steak House will feature its familiar oak-top tables, sizzling thick-cut bacon, and dry-aged USDA-Prime steaks.

The restaurant is largely credited with creating the blueprint for the American steakhouse. In Las Vegas, Peter Luger will boast classic furnishings with wooden floors, leather-upholstered chairs, soft pendant lighting, and wooden and metallic textures on the ceiling. The style aims to evoke the Brooklyn location’s Bavarian beer hall aesthetic with exposed brick and industrial windows. And the menu will offer its popular Steak for One, Two, Three or Four and Rib Steak for One or Two. The Peter Luger Steak for Two, a giant porterhouse that has been dry-aged in-house to perfection before being butchered and cooked in a broiler to order, is finished with butter on its serving platter and goes out sizzling.

The restaurant will also serve seafood options, appetizers, salads, and sides. And, exclusive to lunchtime only, Peter Luger Las Vegas will serve the signature Burger. The half-pound lunch special is made with a patty full of USDA Prime chuck and dry-age trimmings, served with or without cheese and a slice of raw onion. And the restaurant which is well-known for its infrequent menu changes will introduce a new offering just for Vegas — the Chilled Shellfish Tower. The tower is piled high with shrimp, oysters, Maine lobster, and king crab.

The new restaurant spans 8,700 square feet and seats more than 300 people throughout the main dining room, large central bar, and multiple private dining rooms. The octagonal-shaped main dining room features a triple-height ceiling punctuated by bronze chandeliers. The room will be framed by brick archways and offer views into the display kitchen and photographs of Peter Luger’s century-old history.

Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas will be the restaurant’s fourth location globally. It’s located near Mr Chow at Caesars Palace and will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made online.