Tacos & Tequila Closes (Again)

When Tacos & Tequila opened inside the Palace Station last summer, it was the Mexican restaurant’s second debut inside a Las Vegas casino. It had operated for more than a decade at the Luxor, before being taken over by Diablo’s Cantina. And for a little over a year, Tacos & Tequila served tacos, nachos, enchiladas, and brunch offerings inside a 4,000-square-foot space at the off-Strip Palace Station. The restaurant will close, with its last day of service being on September 10.

The restaurant has a lively, fun vibe to it. Located next to the sportsbook, TVs line the walls, providing sports viewing on game days. A roving mariachi band takes over the dining room on Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., posting up at each table to play traditional and pop songs, often by request. And the restaurant is decked in vibrant murals and neon lighting.

Popular menu items include the #1 Alambre tacos made with filet mignon, applewood smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, poblano chili, onion, and cilantro served on a flour tortilla. Other dishes include beef barbacoa enchiladas and shrimp quesadillas. And margaritas are offered in varieties such as angry mango, pineapple chipotle, and strawberry agave.

A representative for Station Casinos shared a statement from Palace Station, saying, “Tacos and Tequila at Palace Station will close effective September 11, 2023. Tacos and Tequila team members will be encouraged to apply for available positions within Station Casinos. We are thankful for the contributions the restaurant and team have made to the property.”