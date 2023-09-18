Share All sharing options for: The Ultimate Guide to Eating and Drinking at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas

The long wait is almost over. The 67-story, 3,644-room Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which first broke ground back in 2007, is expected to debut on December 13, 2023 (pending regulatory approvals). When it does, the luxury resort is bringing a smorgasbord of exciting venues —including 36 restaurants and bars — to the Las Vegas Strip. Restaurants will begin to open in December and continue throughout 2024.

The dining collection will feature new versions of existing hotspots as well as many original concepts. Award-winning chefs and restaurateurs coming to Fontainebleau include: Gabriela Cámara, Masa Ito and Kevin Kim, Alan Yau, Evan Funke, David Grutman, David Rodolitz, and Josh Capon. There will also be a handful of fancy and poolside bars, casual dining options and coffee shops and, of course, a food hall. Here’s everything you need to know about eating and drinking at the Las Vegas Strip’s newest resort.

Big-Name Arrivals

Chyna Club

Hakkasan and Wagamama founder Alan Yau is preparing a tantalizing menu of eclectic Chinese dishes at his Chyna Club restaurant. Expect a high-energy, clubby vibe from the brand-new restaurant, with Cantonese-style fare and a vibrant, cozy space. With a capacity of 131, the restaurant will feature a 16-seat private dining room and an intimate bar.

Mother Wolf

Evan Funke’s popular Los Angeles restaurant Mother Wolf is making its way to Las Vegas. The Italian restaurant is known for its wafer-thin, wood-fired pizzas, seasonal antipasti dishes, and handmade pastas. A traditionalist in cooking style, Funke strives for every dish to be classically prepared. His menu consists of starters such as fried squash blossoms and fried artichokes. Pasta dishes include cacio e pepe, rigatoni all’amatriciana, and spaghettone alla gricia, while whole branzino, lamb rib chops, and a dry-aged ribeye can be found as entrees. Expect a number of Italian wines, and likely an amaro cart.

Cantina Contramar

Chef Gabriela Cámara, award-winning architect Frida Escobedo, and Bertha González Nieves, Tequila Casa Dragones founder and the first maestra tequilera, are uniting to bring Cantina Contramar to life. Cámara, whose Contramar restaurant in Mexico City was named one of the world’s best, will showcase her take on Mexican favorites and signature seafood dishes such as tangy tuna tostadas and grilled whole fish with red and green sauce. The restaurant will also house a Casa Dragones Tasting Room.

Ito

Perched on Fontainebleau’s 63rd floor and led by outstanding Michelin-starred chefs Masa Ito and Kevin Kim, this intimate 12-seat omakase restaurant will offer an experience unlike any other on the property. Ito promises an incredible view and fish flown in daily from Japan, as well as a curated menu of Japanese whiskey. This will be Ito’s second location, following the success of its New York City restaurant.

Don’s Prime

A Fontainebleau Las Vegas original, Don’s Prime will be a throwback to steakhouses of the Rat Pack era. With dark woods and soft lighting, the 208-seat steakhouse draws inspiration from Fontainebleau’s legacy and the elegant eateries of the 1950s. The restaurant’s Prime steak program will feature top cuts of beef as well as hand-selected Japanese and American Wagyu, while trolley carts will bring the experience tableside with sharp-dressed servers carving steaks, preparing salads, and flambéing desserts. A prestigious wine program will deliver selections from around the world with pre-Prohibition cocktails rounding out the drink menu.

Komodo

Bold and gold. Las Vegas will be Komodo’s third location — joining Miami and Dallas — and it promises to bring the same energy and Southeast Asian flavors to its Fontainebleau eatery. The transformative space will be bathed in ambient, golden light. The menu will include a full sushi bar, along with signature dishes such as Beijing duck, lobster shumai, Korean fried chicken, Japanese Wagyu, and Hong Kong snapper.

La Fontaine

A French-inspired, daytime fine-dining destination, La Fontaine will be a sophisticated space offering brunch, tea service, and a curated wine program with tastings and wine pairing lessons. Guests will dine on items like lobster eggs Benedict, market-fresh salads, and bluefin tuna tartare while seated under glass chandeliers in a refined, lounge-like setting with curvy couches as they enjoy soft indie music.

Papi Steak

David Grutman’s Papi Steak will have a prime location across from the resort theater and Promenade Food Hall. Guests entering through the arched tunnel will find an elegant room with dishes to match. Expect Papi Steak, which debuted in Miami, to offer caviar and serve a kosher-style Tomahawk steak, latkes, wagyu pastrami, Maine lobster, and a decadent mac ’n cheese.

Casual Restaurants

A bevy of casual dining options and coffee shops round out the dining selections. These sit-down and fast-casual restaurants are located throughout the property and poolside.

The Tavern aims to offer a fancy take on the Las Vegas sportsbook, with a robust cocktail and beer list and bar food. The American brasserie-style Vida will serve breakfast and lunch, with choices like egg scrambles, burgers, and bloody Marys.

Inside its open kitchen, Kyu will grill umami-seasoned meats, smoke-roasted fish, and vegetables. The pan-Asian restaurant will be the first Las Vegas restaurant for the brand with locations in Miami, New York, and Mexico City.

Inspired by the Cote d’Azur, the Mediterranean restaurant La Côte will serve family-style Mediterranean fare like paella and fruit-infused spritzes both indoors and poolside.

Restaurateur Alan Yau introduces Washing Potato, a dim sum restaurant with dramatic black-and-white interior design.

The Chez Bon Bon coffee shop will offer pastries, wraps, and other baked goods from behind a casual coffee counter. The Café Cutó bakery, the resort’s other coffee shop, will make available the option to add alcohol to morning beverages.

The Food Hall

The food hall trend is losing no steam in Las Vegas, as every new development — from the UnCommons to the Durango Resort — needs to include this new hybrid between a buffet and a food court. At the Fontainebleau, the food hall is called the Promenade and offers seven walk-up restaurants.

Break serves coffee and espresso drinks. Nona will have salads and light snacks. Bar Ito, a sister location to the omakase Ito restaurant, will serve a tighter menu of hand rolls and sashimi. New York celebrity chef Josh Capon is opening Capon’s Burgers, a fast-casual joint for burgers, fries, and milkshakes. El Bagel will serve bagels and bagel sandwiches from early morning through late-night. The Miami Slice will have a takeout counter for pizza slices to-go. And find Los Angeles-style tacos and Mexican food at Roadside Taco.

Bars and Lounges

The Fontainebleau will introduce nine bars and lounges when it opens this December. Most of the offerings skew toward luxury, with dramatic chandeliers, heavy theming, and table-gaming.

Bleau Bar, set beneath a chandelier composed of thousands of crystal bowties, will function as both a comfortable spot to grab a drink as well as a beacon for booking reservations at other venues and seeking out recommendations.

The Collins lobby bar will offer traditional cocktails. Nowhere, which may prove to be the Fontainbleau’s most ambitious bar, aims to make sure no two visits are the same with entertainment like tarot card readings, up-close illusions, classic table games, and a playful cocktail menu.

The Casa Dragones Tasting Room will serve light bites from the adjacent Cantina Contramar. Azul, with its flickering candles, agave-shaped central bar, and blue and orange color scheme, will center on tequila and mezcal.

Solo will marry mid-century stylings and top-shelf cocktails with gaming spaces for roulette and blackjack. Après, meanwhile, will pour traditional cocktails around a blue glass center bar.

Harkening back to 1950s-era glam, the FB Slims bar aims to transport visitors back in time with sidecars and French 75s, retro music, and roving booze carts, located by the Oasis Pool. The center bar at the Oasis Pool, Bleau Isle, will be shaded by an elaborate art deco-style overhang and offer cocktails in pitchers, house-made seltzers, frozen favorites, and fresh fare from La Côte.