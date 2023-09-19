 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Retro-Style In-N-Out Is Now Open Next to Allegiant Stadium

The vintage-style In-N-Out is ready to serve burgers before and after Raiders football games

by Janna Karel
Rendering of a vintage-style In-N-Out Burger.&nbsp;
In-N-Out Burger rendering from brokers Diversified Partners.
Diversified Partners
Janna Karel is the Editor for Eater Vegas.

A retro-style In-N-Out Burger is now open within walking distance of Allegiant Stadium. The fast food stand was first announced back in 2020 and the 2,300-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is now serving burgers, fries, and shakes at the southeast corner of Russell Road and Polaris Avenue. It has two drive-thru lanes and a covered patio for walk-up orders, but no dining room — a smart move considering its proximity to the 65,000-seat stadium. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

MGM Grand Gets a New Pizza Parlor

Tao Group Hospitality will open a new Italian pasta and pizza parlor at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino this fall. Luchini will serve classic Italian American food, inspired by the flavors of New York. The menu highlights handmade pasta, pizzas, and salads, and will have an adjacent pizza-by-the-slice shop with a counter up front serving a variety of pizza offerings.

Amari Is Now Open for Dinner

Amari, the first full-service restaurant to open within UnCommons, is open for both lunch and dinner six days a week, from Monday through Saturday. Entrees include chicken cacciatore, sandwiches, and halibut saltimbocca paired with prosciutto, farro, spinach and brodo. In the coming months, Amari will also debut its boutique retail and wine shop, in which visitors can purchase a bottle of wine to sip on the grounds of UnCommons and pick up freshly baked bread, sandwiches, salads, and house-made pasta sauces.

Foursquare

In-N-Out Burger

2765 E Craig Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 (800) 786-1000 Visit Website

UnCommons

6880 Helen Toland Street, , NV 89113 (520) 505-1446 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Las Vegas Chefs Are Creating One-Night-Only Dishes for UnStripped

By Janna Karel

Tacos & Tequila Closes (Again)

By Janna Karel

Peter Luger Brings Its Signature Steaks — and a Vegas-Only Menu Item — to Caesars Palace

By Janna Karel

18 Las Vegas Restaurant and Bar Closures to Know About — August 2023

By Janna Karel

Just Five Months After Opening, a Restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip Closes

By Janna Karel

‘New Wave’ Continues at Mandalay Bay With Famed Chef Michael Mina’s New Restaurant

By Janna Karel