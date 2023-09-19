A Retro-Style In-N-Out Is Now Open Next to Allegiant Stadium

A retro-style In-N-Out Burger is now open within walking distance of Allegiant Stadium. The fast food stand was first announced back in 2020 and the 2,300-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is now serving burgers, fries, and shakes at the southeast corner of Russell Road and Polaris Avenue. It has two drive-thru lanes and a covered patio for walk-up orders, but no dining room — a smart move considering its proximity to the 65,000-seat stadium. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

MGM Grand Gets a New Pizza Parlor

Tao Group Hospitality will open a new Italian pasta and pizza parlor at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino this fall. Luchini will serve classic Italian American food, inspired by the flavors of New York. The menu highlights handmade pasta, pizzas, and salads, and will have an adjacent pizza-by-the-slice shop with a counter up front serving a variety of pizza offerings.

Amari Is Now Open for Dinner

Amari, the first full-service restaurant to open within UnCommons, is open for both lunch and dinner six days a week, from Monday through Saturday. Entrees include chicken cacciatore, sandwiches, and halibut saltimbocca paired with prosciutto, farro, spinach and brodo. In the coming months, Amari will also debut its boutique retail and wine shop, in which visitors can purchase a bottle of wine to sip on the grounds of UnCommons and pick up freshly baked bread, sandwiches, salads, and house-made pasta sauces.