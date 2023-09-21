 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A New York Restaurant Famous for Its Cheesecakes Is Opening in Las Vegas

Junior’s and its super dense cheesecakes are heading to the Las Vegas Strip

by Janna Karel
Janna Karel is the Editor for Eater Vegas.

Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery, the New York-based restaurant known for its super dense cheesecake, will open its first West Coast location inside Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip later this fall. Marking Junior’s sixth location in the U.S., Junior’s will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus a late-night menu and bar along with its famed cheesecake offerings.

Since the 1950s, Junior’s has earned a name for itself for its classic diner fare and now-famous cheesecakes. The new 300-seat location will serve the desserts, which come in more than 20 flavors like the original New York plain, swirled strawberry, chocolate mousse, red velvet, pumpkin, key lime, and Oreo.

Located just off the casino floor and across from Sun’s Out Buns Out, it will serve morning classics like French toast, omelets, and lox. For lunch and dinner, expect steakburgers and deli sandwiches. Plus, it will have a full-service bar and cocktail menu.

The Junior’s expansion marks the latest move in an ongoing trend of regional hot spots — often with a retro history — expanding to Las Vegas. This week, the Googie LA diner, Norms Restaurant, announced its plans to head to the Las Vegas Valley. And another California export, In-N-Out, opened a vintage-style location. Two other regional chains, Whataburger and Bojangles, have set their sights on Vegas this year. And, from Hawaii, Zippy’s is weeks away from its opening.

