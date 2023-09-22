The daily temperatures are finally drifting below 100 degrees, the most raucous of the summer’s travelers have begun their exodus back home, and most of the Las Vegas Valley is readying for familiar fall milestones — the Life is Beautiful festival, Halloween, and even planning for New Year’s Eve. The beginning of fall, then, should be an underrated respite between the long summer and frenetic holiday seasons in Vegas. But this year? Between the MGM cyber attacks, road closures throughout the Strip, and newly enforced paid parking, the vibes for fall feel less than immaculate.

Major players in town are still reeling from the cyber attack that impacted casinos on the Las Vegas Strip operated by MGM Resorts. While the company has put out recurring statements alleging that it’s business as usual, visitors and employees are still taking to social media to voice concerns about hours-long check-in times, canceled restaurant reservations, and difficulty using specific rewards programs.

And even while the breach appears to be inching toward resolution, there’s the Formula 1 of it all to contend with. The Las Vegas Grand Prix doesn’t get going until November. But the city is aggressively readying for the race to take over Las Vegas Boulevard from November 16 through 18. Since July, stretches of Las Vegas Boulevard and adjacent roads have been shut down for repaving. Getting from one end of the Strip to another can take upwards of an hour. Expanses of the Strip, like the sidewalk in front of the iconic Fountains at Bellagio will soon be completely obstructed by grandstands for the event.

@VitalVegas F1 track lighting and grandstands are going up quick in front of @CaesarsPalace pic.twitter.com/qTjoiHY1Ij — Vegas Misfits Stanley Cup Champions (@vegasmisfits) September 22, 2023

Just when you think it can’t get any better: paid parking has returned. Locals and recurring visitors still wax poetically about the not-so-distant days in which parking downtown, on the Strip, and beyond was free. That, of course, came to an end in 2016. Most properties on the Strip and beyond rolled back paid parking during the pandemic, but now, with the promise of all that sweet, sweet Formula 1 money so near, casinos on the Strip are installing paid parking — even at properties like the Venetian Resort that have never charged for it before.

The silver lining may be that even though the roadways are chaotic right now, it’s not all bad. The Sphere is now lighting up the skyscape every night — and it rules. If you have to get stuck in traffic while commuting to the Las Vegas Strip, aim to get caught heading west on Twain Avenue toward Las Vegas Boulevard so you can watch a massive orbiting moon or a whirring eyeball or abstract galaxy thing crest the horizon.

And, if you’re planning to stay on the Strip, maybe plan your trip around a few adjacent properties to limit your time in traffic and paying for parking. Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane and the area around the F1 paddock site will be restricted for repaving from September 24 to September 29; avoid Koval Lane from October 2 to October 6. And, unless you’re attending the Life is Beautiful festival this weekend, maybe stay clear of the tangle of road closures that currently comprises downtown.

All the chaos between now and the end of November could mean that it’s a good time to take your visit off-Strip. Consider lodging downtown and sightseeing, dining, and vacationing in the Fremont Street, Fremont East, or Arts District areas.