Popular Chicago Chain Portillo’s Sets Its Sights on Vegas

The massively popular Chicago-based restaurant, Portillo’s, looks to be making its way to Las Vegas. In a call with investors, Michael Osanloo, the company’s president, CEO, and director, announced an expansion to add more than 900 new restaurants across the country — including Las Vegas. The Midwest institution is famous for its Italian beef sandwiches, hotdogs, and chocolate shakes that have a whole slice of decadent chocolate cake mixed in. The chain currently has 70 restaurants. Company representatives have not yet revealed if the Vegas location — or locations — will be full-scale restaurants with a dining area or just operate as drive-thrus and pick-up locations.

Gilcrease Orchard to Charge For Entry This Year

Gilcrease Orchard, the pick-your-own farm in northwest Las Vegas will charge a $5 fee for its Fall Harvest season on weekends this year. Entry from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday will require a ticket, which can be purchased online. Tuesdays and Thursdays are free. Available for purchase are items like peanut butter, apple cider, and apple cider doughnuts, and produce like pumpkins and zucchinis are available for picking.

Lady M Confections

Lady M Confections, which claims the title as the creator of the miles crêpes cakes, is moving into Resorts World Las Vegas. The cakes have developed an online following for their delicate presentation of 20 layers of pastry and cream. The cakes come in more than 10 flavors, including green tea, guava, tiramisu, and Lady M’s signature original flavor. The fancy cakes go for about $60 for a 6-inch cake and over $100 for a 9-inch.