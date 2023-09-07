Las Vegas’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2023

This summer in Las Vegas was a hot one — especially when considering some of the season’s entrants into the local restaurant scene. The $20 million steak house, Ocean Prime, opened on the Las Vegas Strip. The Sundry Food Hall exported the hot food hall trend out to the suburbs. And both Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar and Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Bar got in on the on-Strip sports bar action. Looking ahead to the last half of the year, there is still much to be excited about. Regional chains like Zippy’s and Whataburger are planning their expansions to Nevada. Two new casinos with their own dining offerings are on the verge of opening. And Peter Luger — a recurring inclusion on listings such as this one — finally (finally) sets an opening date.

Here are nine upcoming Las Vegas restaurants, bars, and sprawling new properties to look forward to opening this year.

Fine Company

Opening: Fall 2023

Where: Downtown Summerlin

After 15 years as an executive chef on the Las Vegas Strip and operating Harvest by Roy Ellamar at the Bellagio, chef Ellemar is shifting his focus to opening an off-Strip restaurant in Summerlin. Inside the new brunch, lunch, and dinner restaurant, Ellemar will serve food inspired by his travels and upbringing in Hawaii.

Opening: October 2023

Where: Caesars Palace

For more than a year and a half, steak obsessives have been patiently waiting for Peter Luger to finally open its quintessential New York City steakhouse, bringing its flagship dry-aged porterhouse for the first time to the Las Vegas Strip. A new dry-aging facility has been built at Caesars Palace for dry-aging steaks, which are then charred and served with hot butter to swirl over the meat’s rosy interior and red meat juices. The restaurant will bring all the old world charm with an industrial-style dining room — plus restrained new touches like a Vegas-only menu item and credit card payment methods.

Zippy’s

Opening: October 10, 2023

Where: Southwest Las Vegas

Fans of the Hawaii-born Zippy’s have been waiting for more than five years for the chain to expand to the Ninth Island. The casual restaurant already has colorful murals on the walls. Inside, it will serve food like crispy chicken katsu, loco moco, chili, burgers, and breakfast bentos and lunch plates.

Opening: Fall 2023

Where: Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The London-based restaurant will open its largest venue yet at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this fall. LPM is known for its indoor-outdoor dining, spaces with white walls and vibrant art, freshly cut flowers, and a lively atmosphere for daytime lunch and evening dinner parties. Dishes here are meant to be shared, with starters of wild prawns bathed in enough olive oil and lemon juice for everyone to dip bread into.

Opening: November 20, 2023

With the opening of a new casino in southwest Las Vegas comes a whole slew of new bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Among the 15 new restaurants that will open with the property will be the 24-hour George Sportsmen’s Lounge, a bar and restaurant that will offer live entertainment, casual fare, and weekend brunch. Summer House will bring a beachy California-style venue to the resort with an indoor and outdoor space. The menu leans into the California aesthetic with tacos, homemade pasta, and entrees from a live-fire wood grill.

Plus, the 25,000-square-foot Eat Your Heart Out food hall will introduce 11 food venues from Las Vegas and beyond inside a modern and greenery-filled space at the new casino.

Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant will open with a menu of coastal Mexican flavors that highlight prime meats, whole fish, street food favorites with a twist, and desserts. And the Wax Rabbit speakeasy will be tucked away inside — if you can find it. The Bel-Aire Lounge on the casino’s main floor will serve drinks while the Bel-Aire Backyard will open at the resort’s pool.

Opening: Late 2023

Where: Caesars Palace

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is opening a third Las Vegas restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. His newest venture is a French restaurant, marked with a neon sign at the entrance, plus a raw bar with a light-up canopy and blown glass chandeliers. Flay is taking the French fries seriously, devoting an entire section of the kitchen to making Parisian-style fries.

Opening: Fall 2023

Where: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

An adults-only mini golf course is teeing off on the Las Vegas Strip this fall with five golf courses, a carnival-like setting, and cocktails delivered by caddy. Swingers Las Vegas will take over 40,000 square feet with five golf courses themed to the English countryside. Games are designed for the 21-and-over crowd with street food-style bites, and DJs to provide the music. The company raised $50 million to launch the Vegas flagship location.

Opening: Late 2023

Where: The Strip

Las Vegas locals have been clamoring for decades for the Texas-based fast food burger spot to finally return to Southern Nevada. Later this year, it will open on the Las Vegas Strip. The two-story restaurant will be home to both Whataburger and Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse, a New York-style pizza shop. Whataburger will serve its burgers with 5-inch patties, plus chicken sandwiches, breakfast items, and sides.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Opening: Late 2023

Where: Las Vegas Strip

The 67-story luxury resort and casino first broke ground in 2007 and has long been the subject of both speculation and jokes among those who watched the blue tower sit idly on Las Vegas Boulevard for years. Ownership changed hands several times over the years. Now on the cusp of opening, the Fontainebleau promises to open with a yet-to-be-announced “world-class collection” of restaurants and shops, pool experiences, and vibrant nightlife options.