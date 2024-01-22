Share All sharing options for: The Late 2023 Restaurant Openings to Add to Your 2024 Dining Bucket List

It was a whirlwind December in Las Vegas in 2023. With scaffolding and stadium seating still coming down from the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas showed no signs of slowing down — ramping up all things culinary with the openings of two new casinos, dozens of restaurants both on-Strip and in the neighborhoods, and countless exciting entrants to the southern Nevada dining scene. As you start to map out your personal 2024 dining bucket list, use this overview of new restaurants whose year-end openings you may have missed.

Everything at the Fontainebleau

With more than two dozen restaurants now open and about another 10 still to come, the Las Vegas Strip’s newest resort has enough to keep you eating throughout 2024. Prioritize the highlights for your first visits of the year.

Chef Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf is the resort’s biggest get. The Las Vegas expansion of Funke’s LA hotspot takes the chef’s critically beloved Roman Italian cuisine — with his simultaneously fluffy and crispy round loaves of sfincione bread, traditional cacio e pepe pasta, wood-fired pizza, and dry-aged ribeye — to the Las Vegas Strip. It’s all served in a beautifully designed dining room drenched in shades of pale coral and sage green.

For a high-energy late-night dinner, dine at Papi Steak. Co-founder David “Papi” Einhorn says it’s the type of restaurant for celebrating something like landing a business deal or selling your screenplay. Big spenders can order the $1,000 Beef Case — a 55-ounce Australian wagyu escorted to your table in a diamond-encrusted briefcase with a Papi Steak logo. It pairs well with the $95 baked potato with caviar.

In true Las Vegas fashion, the Fontainebleau’s resident steakhouse Don’s Prime harkens to the Rat Pack era. The restaurant’s prime steak program features Japanese and American wagyu — dry-aged in-house — while trolley carts bring the experience tableside with sharply dressed servers carving steaks, preparing salads, and flambéing desserts. A wine selection delivers varietals from around the world with pre-Prohibition cocktails rounding out the drink menu.

Everything at the Durango Casino

In the southwest area of the Las Vegas Valley, Stations Casinos opened the Durango Casino and Resort in December. It has five bars and restaurants, plus a food hall loaded with eateries based locally and nationally.

Start your visit to the Durango with Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish. Sharing DNA with T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Resorts, the steakhouse is sleek but cozy, with rich warm woods, fireplaces, and a wine cellar. Short rib and tomahawks are expertly grilled, but the seafood deserves equal praise — with executive chefs Frankie Gorriceta and Daniel Ye, previously from Nobu, preparing raw selections like salmon crudo and grilled filets of dry-aged fish.

The Bel-Aire Lounge at the Durango will feel familiar to anyone who frequents the Rouge Room at Red Rock Resort. While technically a bar, the poolside lounge has enough bar bites to qualify it for a light dinner or late-night option. Spicy tuna on crispy rice is light and tender, flame-grilled wagyu sliders are juicy and served with crispy shoestring fries. And carrot cake profiteroles come with a sweet bourbon glaze.

The Suncoast Casino in Summerlin welcomed a new steakhouse, William B’s. The modern steakhouse just off the casino floor and near the oyster bar is a welcome inclusion to the locals’s casino. It has both steakhouse staples and modern inclusions, like a seafood tower for four or five people for $250, with Maine lobster, king crab, shrimp, tuna poke, scallop ceviche, and all the accompanying dips, mignonettes, and remoulade. Also on the menu are bone-in and boneless ribeyes, lobster tail, veal chop parmigiana, and shrimp cocktail.

Meanwhile, chef Bobby Flay is now serving brunch, lunch, and dinner at his French restaurant, Brasserie B, inside Caesars Palace. Here, Flay focuses his attention on seafood and French fries. The menu highlights options like lobster grilled with roasted garlic and lemon butter and a ribeye with a spicy and sweet glaze and chile butter — both served with fries.

A standout feature of New York transplant Rosa Mexicano is its pink room, in which every surface is stunningly pink. The Mexican restaurant at the Miracle Mile Shops in Planet Hollywood does tableside guacamole, nitro margaritas, and dishes like lobster tacos, classic ceviches, duck carnitas, and chile-rubbed prime rib.

The team behind Herbs and Rye has opened a casual new restaurant, also on Sahara Avenue. Morning News is an all-day brunch spot serving breakfast favorites, plus fun takes on the classics — like a pork belly Benedict with macha chili oil and bagel sandwiches with mini pancakes and maple cream cheese. But the standouts are the pancakes and waffles — stacks of cakes are topped with add-ons like Nutella, berry compote, bananas foster, churros, and ice cream.

The beloved dessert restaurant Sweets Raku closed in May in Chinatown. Restaurateur Mitsuo Endo, the creator of both the Raku sushi restaurant and Sweets Raku has since converted the space into Casa de Raku. The European-style tapas and wine bar has drinks like the tinto de verano with Spanish red wine, sweet vermouth, and sweet soda — and small plates with five-year-aged jamón Iberico.

The Hard Hat Lounge re-opened in 2022 when two Las Vegas best friends took over the historic bar. And it re-re-opened in December when owner and musician Frank Sidoris gave the bar a much-needed renovation that included new floors and new plumbing. The ‘60s-era bar now partners with Stay Tuned Burgers a pop-up slinging smash burgers out of the bar’s kitchen.

Sala 118, part of the Venetian Resort’s new lobby transformation, is an Italian-style bar with warm colors, plush sofas, and vaulted ceilings. The bar serves several variations on the negroni with Sala 118’s signature blend of vermouth and bitters — poured from a lion-shaped fountain at the bar.

The team behind El Dorado Cantina opened the Cantina, a casual restaurant serving Mexican food in a sports bar setting. The more streamlined menu features organic, traditional El Dorado favorites like $5 street tacos, a variety of enchiladas, burritos, gameday appetizers, and more. El Dorado’s signature margaritas start at $12. And it’s open 24 hours.

Tao Group Hospitality, the group behind Beauty & Essex and Marquee, has opened a new Italian restaurant at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Luchini is serving classics like pesto rigatoni and seafood fra diavolo and the adjoining pizza parlor slings slices and whole pies. Tucked inside is Chez Bippy, a dark and moody lounge mixing up signature cocktails and well-suited to post-dinner drinks.