Las Vegas May Be Getting Its First Aldi

Nevada could be getting its first Aldi grocery store. The discount grocery chain with locations in nearly 40 U.S. states is eyeing a space in Henderson, according to planning documents submitted to the City of Henderson that show that Aldi may be taking the space of the former Bed, Bath and Beyond located near Sunset Road and Marks Street. Aldi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The German-based grocery chain is known for its low-price private label products and cost-cutting measures by having customers bag their own groceries and insert a retrievable coin in order to use a shopping cart. The store does not yet have a projected opening date. Though H-Mart, another grocery chain not yet in Nevada, is still moving towards its Vegas opening.

Caviar Bar Is Now Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant

Chef Shaun Hergatt has transformed his Resorts World restaurant, Caviar Bar into Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant. Located in the resort’s shopping corridor, near Brezza, the intimate bar and lounge has been redesigned with enclosed privacy glass, new signage, and a renewed focus on fine dining. Hergatt, whose Michelin-starred restaurants, SHO Shaun Hergatt and Juni, have earned critical acclaim, says that the redesign and name change was done to better communicate the restaurant’s offerings. He says that caviar isn’t for everyone, and some feedback indicated that customers thought caviar was the only menu item. While it can still be found on the menu, other dishes include uni risotto, salmon tartare, sea bass with fingerling potatoes, and Dover sole.

Ferraro’s Ristorante Is Open for Lunch

Italian restaurant Ferraro’s Ristorante is again open for lunch. To celebrate, it’s offering a new three-course Love Your Lunch special, weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can choose from one item from each of the three courses including antipasti, second, and dolci. Dishes include options like osso buco, lasagna alla gino and branzino.

Roberto’s Turns 60

The first Roberto’s Taco Shop opened in 1964 in San Diego, California — but it has since become a reliable institution in Las Vegas. Roberto’s expanded to Las Vegas in 1990, and the 55 24-hour locations have been serving late-night carne asada fries, early-morning breakfast burritos, and weekly lunch specials to hungry Las Vegans ever since. In celebration of the 60th year of Roberto’s, the store is hosting events and giving away Apple iPads and Watches, along with Roberto’s merch, through the month of February.

A New Brunch Spot Is Heading to Blue Diamond Road

Early Birds, a Breakfast Spot is opening this March at 5025 Blue Diamond Road with a menu filled with brunch dishes and cocktails. It’s created by Ryan Labbe, the founder and CEO of 81/82 Group, the group behind stylish restaurants like La Neta and the trio of bars at the Venetian Resort. Early Birds will serve dishes like croque madames, an Irish Benny, and chicken and waffles.